 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

See the terrifying scale of a supermassive black hole in NASA visualization

Georgina Torbet
By

This week is black hole week, and NASA is celebrating by sharing some stunning visualizations of black holes, including a frankly disturbing visualization to help you picture just how large a supermassive black hole is. Supermassive black holes are found at the center of galaxies (including our own) and generally speaking, the bigger the galaxy, the bigger the black hole.

Illustration of the black hole Sagittarius A* at the center of the Milky Way.
Illustration of the black hole Sagittarius A* at the center of the Milky Way. International Gemini Observatory/NOIRLab/NSF/AURA/J. da Silva/(Spaceengine) Acknowledgement: M. Zamani (NSF's NOIRLab)

While a typical black hole weighs up to around 10 times the mass of the sun, supermassive black holes can weigt millions or even billions of times the mass of the sun. These objects are incredibly dense, though, and it’s hard to picture just how big such an object would be. That’s the point of this video comparison, which shows the size of different types of black holes in comparison to our solar system, scaled according to their shadows.

Learning about black holes is challenging because their tremendous gravity means that they absorb light that comes too close to them — however, they often have disks of dust and gas swirling around them that rubs together and gets hot, making them visible to telescopes. Astronomers can’t directly see the black holes themselves, but they can see this warm matter, which is how the Event Horizon Telescope project has been able to capture famous images of black holes.

Related
This is the first image of Sagittarius A* (or Sgr A* for short), the supermassive black hole at the centre of our galaxy. It’s the first direct visual evidence of the presence of this black hole. It was captured by the Event Horizon Telescope (EHT), an array which linked together eight existing radio observatories across the planet to form a single “Earth-sized” virtual telescope. The telescope is named after the “event horizon”, the boundary of the black hole beyond which no light can escape.
This is the first image of Sagittarius A* (or Sgr A* for short), the supermassive black hole at the center of our galaxy. It’s the first direct visual evidence of the presence of this black hole. It was captured by the Event Horizon Telescope (EHT), an array that links together eight existing radio observatories across the planet to form a single “Earth-sized” virtual telescope. The telescope is named after the “event horizon”, the boundary of the black hole beyond which no light can escape. EHT Collaboration

Supermassive black holes are particularly interesting to study because we are still learning about their relationship to the galaxies which they inhabit, and about how they grow so large.

Related Videos

“Direct measurements, many made with the help of the Hubble Space Telescope, confirm the presence of more than 100 supermassive black holes,” said Jeremy Schnittman, a theorist at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, in a statement. “How do they get so big? When galaxies collide, their central black holes eventually may merge together too.”

This merging process would be epic, producing such great force that gravitational waves would be detectable from Earth. But to tune into these waves, we’ll need a new instrument like the upcoming Laser Interferometer Space Antenna mission, a collaboration between NASA and the European Space Agency that will use three spacecraft that shoot lasers toward each other and which will be able to detect these gravitational waves.

“Since 2015, gravitational wave observatories on Earth have detected the mergers of black holes with a few dozen solar masses thanks to the tiny ripples in space-time these events produce,” said Goddard astrophysicist Ira Thorpe. “Mergers of supermassive black holes will produce waves of much lower frequencies which can be detected using a space-based observatory millions of times larger than its Earth-based counterparts.”

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Space Writer
Georgina is the Digital Trends space writer, covering human space exploration, planetary science, and cosmology. She…
Listen to the spooky echoes of a black hole
The black hole in V404 Cygni is actively pulling material away from a companion star — with about half the mass of the Sun — into a disk around the invisible object. A burst of X-rays from the black hole detected in 2015 created the high-energy rings from a phenomenon known as light echoes, where light bounces off of dust clouds in between the system and Earth. In these images, X-rays from Chandra are shown, along with optical data from the Pan-STARRS telescope that depict the stars in the field of view.

As well as admiring beautiful pictures of space, you can also listen to those pictures via sonifications. These take images and translate them into eerie sounds to illustrate the wonderful and strange phenomena of our universe. NASA's latest sonification illustrates the rings of X-rays that have been observed echoing around a black hole in the V404 Cygni system.

Quick Look: 'Listen' to the Light Echoes From a Black Hole

Read more
See how the night sky changes over a decade with this NASA time lapse
This mosaic is composed of images covering the entire sky, taken by the Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer (WISE) as part of WISE’s 2012 All-Sky Data Release. By observing the entire sky, WISE can search for faint objects, like distant galaxies, or survey groups of cosmic objects.

You might think that the sky above is unchanging, at least on our human timescales, but that isn't the case. The night sky is active and changing, and it’s visible even on scales of years. Recently, NASA shared a time lapse animation showing the changes in the night sky over a period of more than a decade. Using data collected by the NEOWISE spacecraft, this all-sky map shows how the sky has changed between the launch of the spacecraft in 2009 and today.

NEOWISE: Revealing Changes in the Universe

Read more
Astronomers spot a monster black hole ‘practically in our backyard’
The cross-hairs mark the location of the newly discovered monster black hole.

Black holes come in a variety of sizes, from stellar black holes a few times the mass of the sun all the way up to supermassive black holes, which are millions of times the mass of the sun and lurk at the heart of galaxies. Recently, astronomers discovered a massive black hole just 1,550 light-years away, which is right in our neighborhood, astronomically speaking. It is one of the closest black holes ever discovered, with a mass 12 times that of the sun. Being so close to us, it's an exciting target for future research.

The cross-hairs mark the location of the newly discovered monster black hole. Sloan Digital Sky Survey / S. Chakrabart et al.

Read more