 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

Enjoy NASA’s ‘best images’ of science on space station in 2022

Trevor Mogg
By

It’s been a busy year for the International Space Station (ISS).

Orbiting about 250 miles above Earth, the ISS has welcomed new astronauts and bid farewell to others, conducted 12 spacewalks, hosted NASA’s first paying tourists, dodged hazardous debris, and experienced a serious leak from a docked spacecraft.

When they’re not gazing out at the gorgeous views during downtime, the orbital outpost’s inhabitants spend most of their time working on science experiments in microgravity conditions.

Related

This week, with just a few days left of 2022, NASA shared a video showing images of some of the science research that’s taken place on the ISS over the last 12 months.

The photos include one of NASA astronaut Kayla Barron, who arrived at the station in November 2021 before returning home in May. She can be seen checking plants growing inside the station’s Veggie research facility for an experiment designed to improve water and nutrient delivery for plants cultivated in space. Looking further ahead, work like this will benefit long-duration crewed missions to Mars and beyond, enabling astronauts themselves to take care of some their food needs by growing it on their spacecraft.

There’s also an image of the FLUIDICS investigation that NASA says could help to improve satellite fuel systems while at the same time enhancing our understanding of how Earth’s oceans work.

Check out the image of a site in New Mexico, too, which features evidence of a decades-long eruption. Many of the Earth images were captured from the station’s Cupola, a seven-window module that offers stunning views of our planet.

“This past year, spacecraft carried crew from around the world to and from the space station, where they participated in and supported hundreds of scientific investigations and technology demonstrations,” NASA said in comments accompanying the video. “From deploying CubeSats to studying fluid dynamics in space, the orbiting lab expanded its legacy of science and discovery for the benefit of humanity.”

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
NASA shares video clips from Thursday’s successful spacewalk
A spacewalk at the ISS in December 2022.
NASA’s Mars rover makes ‘one small drop for humankind’
The first Mars rock sample left at a collection site by NASA's Perseverance rover.
NASA declares Mars InSight lander mission officially over
This illustration shows NASA's InSight spacecraft with its instruments deployed on the Martian surface.
Final messages from NASA’s Mars lander will bring a tear to your eye
A view from NASA's InSight lander showing its wind and thermal shield covering some of its science instruments.
Colliding neutron stars create ‘paradigm-shifting’ colossal flash
This artist's impression shows a kilonova produced by two colliding neutron stars. While studying the aftermath of a long gamma-ray burst (GRB), two independent teams of astronomers using a host of telescopes in space and on Earth, including the Gemini North telescope on Hawai‘i and the Gemini South telescope in Chile, have uncovered the unexpected hallmarks of a kilonova, the colossal explosion triggered by colliding neutron stars.
How the ‘hell planet’ covered in lava oceans got so close to its star
An artist’s impression of the planet Janssen (orange circle), which orbits its star so closely that its entire surface is a lava ocean that reaches temperatures of around 2,000 degrees Celsius.
Our galactic companion, the Small Magellanic Cloud, sparkles in Hubble image
This image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope captures a small portion of the Small Magellanic Cloud (SMC). The SMC is a dwarf galaxy and one of the Milky Way’s nearest neighbors, lying only about 200,000 light-years from Earth. It makes a pair with the Large Magellanic Cloud, and both objects are best seen from the Southern Hemisphere, but are visible from some northern latitudes as well.
NASA shares new footage in Artemis I mission highlights reel
nasa new footage artemis i mission highlights reel orion homecoming
Watch 25-day Orion mission squeezed into just 60 seconds
NASA's Orion spacecraft as it flies by the moon.
ISS astronaut spots SpaceX’s Starbase facility from space
SpaceX's Starbase facility as seen from the ISS.
Watch NASA’s video celebrating 2022’s amazing achievements
The Pillars of Creation, imaged by the James Webb Space Telescope
Video: ISS spacecraft experiences significant leak
A Russian Soyuz spacecraft docked at the space station.
Watch this incredible video of a SpaceX rocket test
SpaceX testing an engine on its Starship spacecraft.