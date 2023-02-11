 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

Hubble is investigating mysterious “spokes” in Saturn’s rings

Georgina Torbet
By

Saturn is famous for its beautiful rings, but these rings have a strange feature: “spokes” which appear intermittently. These spots in the rings can be light or dark and can look like blobs or like lines stretching radially outward from the planet, and they appear in a regular cycle related to the planet’s equinox. Now, the Hubble Space Telescope has the opportunity to study these oddities of the rings in more detail and researchers hope they can learn more about what causes these features.

Saturn in its "spoke season" with the appearance of two smudgy spokes in the B ring, on the left in the image.
NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope has observation time devoted to Saturn each year, thanks to the Outer Planet Atmospheres Legacy (OPAL) program, and the dynamic gas giant planet always shows us something new. This latest image heralds the start of Saturn’s “spoke season” with the appearance of two smudgy spokes in the B ring, on the left in the image. SCIENCE: NASA, ESA, Amy Simon (NASA-GSFC) IMAGE PROCESSING: Alyssa Pagan (STScI)

The spokes were first noticed by the Cassini mission to Saturn in the 1980s, and since then they have been seen just before and after the equinox: the time at which day and night are of equal length across the planet because the sun is directly over the equator. On Earth, we experience two equinoxes each year, and the same is true for Saturn — but because Saturn is further out in its orbit and its year is much longer, its equinoxes occur just once every 15 Earth years.

Saturn’s next autumnal equinox is coming up on May 2025, so researchers are using Hubble to observe the planet and its rings at this key time. “Thanks to Hubble’s OPAL program, which is building an archive of data on the outer solar system planets, we will have longer dedicated time to study Saturn’s spokes this season than ever before,” said Amy Simon, head of the Hubble Outer Planet Atmospheres Legacy (OPAL) program, in a statement.

That’s good news because although the researchers know they’ll see spokes around this time, they don’t know exactly when they will start appearing.

“Despite years of excellent observations by the Cassini mission, the precise beginning and duration of the spoke season is still unpredictable, rather like predicting the first storm during hurricane season,” Simon explained.

The spokes are currently visible as two grey smudges within the rings to the left of the planet in the image above, and though these may fade the researchers expect to see more in the coming months.

The current theory of the spokes’ origin is that they are related to Saturn’s magnetic field, as charged particles from the sun interact with it in a way that could charge particles within the rings, shifting these particles out of place with the rest of the ring structure. But astronomers need to do more research to be sure of this theory — and to find out whether similar spokes could occur on other planets with rings, such as Neptune or Jupiter.

“It’s a fascinating magic trick of nature we only see on Saturn —for now at least,” Simon said.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Hubble measures the mass of a lonely dead star for the first time
A single bright blue star dominates the scene against a dark background with many small stars visible in the distance.
How to see the green comet this week before it leaves us for good
Comet ZTF stuns in this image taken two weeks before its Earth close approach, on 19 January 2023. Look closely, and you’ll spot that comets have two tails, one made of ionised gas and another of dust. As a comet approaches the inner Solar System, solar radiation causes volatile materials within the comet to vaporise into gas and stream out of the nucleus – the comet’s ‘head’ – carrying dust away with them.
Stars sparkle in Orion Nebula in this week’s gorgeous Hubble image
The bright variable star V 372 Orionis takes center stage in this image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope, which has also captured a smaller companion star in the upper left of this image. Both stars lie in the Orion Nebula, a colossal region of star formation roughly 1,450 light-years from Earth.
Two spacecraft worked together to learn about Venus’ magnetic field
Artist impression of BepiColombo flying by Venus on 10 August 2021. The spacecraft makes nine gravity assist maneouvres (one of Earth, two of Venus and six of Mercury) before entering orbit around the innermost planet of the Solar System.
Satellite images of penguin poop lead scientists to ‘exciting discovery’
A satellite image of Antarctica.
Astronaut’s stunning image of Key West looks like a painting
Key West from the ISS.
SpaceX takes big step toward first flight of most powerful rocket
SpaceX's Starship spacecraft being placed atop the Super Heavy rocket.
Rocket Lab aces its first launch from U.S. soil
Rocket Lab launching an Electron rocket from the U.S.
SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket carries its heaviest payload to space
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket heads to space.
An asteroid just came incredibly close to Earth
An artist's impression of an asteroid approaching Earth
One of James Webb’s four instruments is offline following error
The James Webb Space Telescope.
Age of ancient galaxy discovered by Webb confirmed using ALMA
The radio telescope array ALMA has pin-pointed the exact cosmic age of a distant JWST-identified galaxy, GHZ2/GLASS-z12, at 367 million years after the Big Bang. ALMA’s deep spectroscopic observations revealed a spectral emission line associated with ionized Oxygen near the galaxy, which has been shifted in its observed frequency due to the expansion of the Universe since the line was emitted. This observation confirms that the JWST is able to look out to record distances, and heralds a leap in our ability to understand the formation of the earliest galaxies in the Universe.
NASA’s Lucy spacecraft to visit a bonus asteroid later this year
Illustration of Lucy passing by an asteroid.