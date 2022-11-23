 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

SpaceX launches booster for 11th time, but this time it didn’t return

Trevor Mogg
By

SpaceX sent one of its first-stage boosters skyward for the 11th time on Tuesday evening. However, unlike its 10 previous flights, this time it didn’t return.

The mission launched from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida at 9:57 p.m. ET, lighting up the night sky as the Falcon 9 rocket roared toward space.

Thirty-five minutes after leaving the launchpad, the Falcon 9’s second stage deployed a communications satellite to a geosynchronous transfer orbit for French satellite operator Eutelsat.

Related

Deployment of Eutelsat 10B confirmed pic.twitter.com/2TwjY8ObzS

&mdash; SpaceX (@SpaceX) November 23, 2022

The Falcon 9’s first-stage booster was SpaceX’s oldest active rocket and previously supported the launch of the Telstar 18V and Iridium-8 missions, as well as nine missions deploying Starlink internet satellites.

SpaceX usually lands its first-stage Falcon 9 boosters shortly after launch, but as this mission required more power to deploy the 12,000-pound satellite into orbit, there wasn’t enough fuel to bring the booster back.

Using the same section over and over again has allowed SpaceX to offer launch services at more competitive prices as it doesn’t need to build a brand new rocket for each mission. But as Tuesday’s flight demonstrated, occasionally it’s just not possible to bring it home.

This was the 52nd mission involving a Falcon 9 rocket in 2022, with 12 more planned before the end of the year. It means that 2022 will be SpaceX’s busiest to date in terms of Falcon 9 missions, smashing last year’s record of 31 launches.

At the start of this month, SpaceX also launched its more powerful Falcon Heavy rocket for the first time in three years in a mission for the U.S. Space Force.

It’s also preparing for the maiden launch of its next-generation Super Heavy rocket, which will become the most powerful rocket ever to fly when it eventually lifts off. NASA is planning to use the spacecraft section of the vehicle to land the first woman and first person of color on the lunar surface in the Artemis III mission currently slated for 2025.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
NASA’s historic Artemis I mission finally underway with SLS rocket launch
NASA's SLS rocket launching at the start of the Artemis I mission.
How to watch tonight’s launch of NASA’s mega moon rocket
NASA's SLS rocket at the Kennedy Space Center.
Air Force’s experimental space plane returns after record flight
USAF's X-37B space plane.
NASA’s CAPSTONE arrival brings lunar space station a step closer
Artist's illustration of CAPSTONE approaching the moon.
NASA inspects SLS moon rocket following Hurricane Nicole
NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket with the Orion spacecraft aboard is seen atop a mobile launcher at Launch Complex 39B, Monday, April 4, 2022.
Challenger space shuttle fragment found 36 years after disaster
The Space Shuttle Challenger launching in 1986.
How to watch SpaceX launch two media satellites this morning
COSMO-SkyMed mission ready for launch.
NASA sticks with Artemis I launch despite minor damage from Hurricane Nicole
NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket with the Orion spacecraft aboard is seen atop the mobile launcher at Launch Pad 39B, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Teams began walkdowns and inspections at the pad to assess the status of the rocket and spacecraft after the passage of Hurricane Nicole.
NASA launches weather satellite and inflatable heat shield test
A United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V rocket carrying the Joint Polar Satellite System (JPSS)-2 civilian polar-orbiting weather satellite for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and NASA's Low-Earth Orbit Flight Test of an Inflatable Decelerator (LOFTID) tech demo lifts off from Space Launch Complex-3 at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California at 1:49 a.m. PST (4:49 a.m. EST) Nov. 10, 2022.
See the dark pillar of the Cone Nebula captured by the Very Large Telescope
The Cone Nebula is part of a star-forming region of space, NGC 2264, about 2500 light-years away. Its pillar-like appearance is a perfect example of the shapes that can develop in giant clouds of cold molecular gas and dust, known for creating new stars. This dramatic new view of the nebula was captured with the FOcal Reducer and low dispersion Spectrograph 2 (FORS2) instrument on ESO’s Very Large Telescope (VLT), and released on the occasion of ESO’s 60th anniversary.
Mars Express orbiter has relayed data from seven different Mars missions
An artist's impression of Mars Express. The spacecraft left Earth for Mars on 2 June 2003. It reached its destination after a six-month journey, and has been investigating the planet since early 2004.
James Webb’s MIRI instrument is back to full operations
The James Webb Space Telescope.
Hubble captures rare image of a supernova as it happens
As a result of a phenomenon called gravitational lensing, three different moments in a far-off supernova explosion were captured in a single snapshot by the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope. The light from the supernova, which was located behind the galaxy cluster Abell 370, was multiply lensed by the cluster’s immense gravity. This light took three different paths through the cosmic lens of the massive cluster. The three paths were three different lengths, so when the light arrived at Hubble (on the same day in December 2010), the supernova appeared at three different stages of evolution.