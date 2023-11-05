 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

NASA shares trailers for original shows coming to its new streaming channel

Trevor Mogg
By

NASA is gearing up for the launch of its new streaming channel, NASA+.

The free channel is part of the space agency’s wider revamp of its website and app, with the new look and fresh content landing on Wednesday, November 8.

Recommended Videos

NASA recently dropped a trailer for the new NASA+ streaming channel, which will run without ads.

Related

In recent days, it’s also been posting short previews of some of the new series that will be appearing on the channel.

Space Out, for example, promises stunning imagery that encourages viewers to “space out to relaxing music and ultra-high-definition visuals of the cosmos, from the surface of Mars to a Uranian sunset.” The trailer (below) suggests it’ll be a more stimulating alternative to videos of log fires.

Other Worlds looks set to offer regular updates on the work of James Webb Space Telescope, which has been beaming back incredible imagery of deep space since the middle of last year. Scientists are hoping that the advanced space observatory will be able to tell us more about the history of the universe, and also identify Earth-like planets capable of supporting life.

“In moments years (and sometimes decades) in the making, scientists react to new information as it arrives from the James Webb Space Telescope, the world’s most powerful observatory,” NASA says in a message accompanying the trailer.

NASA Explorers will cover the story of the OSIRIS-REx mission, a remarkable endeavor that recently returned from deep space with an asteroid sample gathered from the Bennu asteroid.

“For the cost of a blockbuster movie, a team of scientists and engineers set out to gather and return America’s first asteroid sample collected in space,” NASA says. “Embark on the exciting journey of OSIRIS-REx, which returned a sample from the asteroid Bennu so we can learn more about the origin of our solar system.”

More content is on the way for NASA+, with additional details dropping on launch day on Wednesday.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
NASA targets new date for maiden launch of its mega moon rocket
NASA's SLS rocket on the launchpad at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

NASA is now targeting Monday, November 14, for the maiden launch of its next-generation Space Launch System (SLS) rocket.

Technical problems caused the space agency to call off launch attempts in late August and early September, while Hurricane Ian disrupted plans for a potential launch effort late last month, culminating in the team rolling the rocket to shelter to protect it from the strong winds.

Read more
NASA shares its skywatching tips for September
Jupiter, captured by the James Webb Space Telescope.

NASA is back with its monthly roundup of what to look out for in the sky over the coming weeks.

What's Up: September 2022 Skywatching Tips from NASA

Read more
Watch NASA’s trailer for new show on highly anticipated lunar mission
NASA's SLS rocket on its way to the launchpad.

All being well, NASA will launch a new era of lunar exploration on August 29 when its next-generation Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and Orion spacecraft lift off from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

As part of the build-up to the highly anticipated Artemis I mission, the space agency is releasing a new five-part series called Artemis I, Path to the Pad, showing how the team behind the ambitious project got it to where it is today.

Read more