NASA is gearing up for the launch of its new streaming channel, NASA+.

The free channel is part of the space agency’s wider revamp of its website and app, with the new look and fresh content landing on Wednesday, November 8.

NASA recently dropped a trailer for the new NASA+ streaming channel, which will run without ads.

In recent days, it’s also been posting short previews of some of the new series that will be appearing on the channel.

Space Out, for example, promises stunning imagery that encourages viewers to “space out to relaxing music and ultra-high-definition visuals of the cosmos, from the surface of Mars to a Uranian sunset.” The trailer (below) suggests it’ll be a more stimulating alternative to videos of log fires.

Other Worlds looks set to offer regular updates on the work of James Webb Space Telescope, which has been beaming back incredible imagery of deep space since the middle of last year. Scientists are hoping that the advanced space observatory will be able to tell us more about the history of the universe, and also identify Earth-like planets capable of supporting life.

“In moments years (and sometimes decades) in the making, scientists react to new information as it arrives from the James Webb Space Telescope, the world’s most powerful observatory,” NASA says in a message accompanying the trailer.

NASA Explorers will cover the story of the OSIRIS-REx mission, a remarkable endeavor that recently returned from deep space with an asteroid sample gathered from the Bennu asteroid.

“For the cost of a blockbuster movie, a team of scientists and engineers set out to gather and return America’s first asteroid sample collected in space,” NASA says. “Embark on the exciting journey of OSIRIS-REx, which returned a sample from the asteroid Bennu so we can learn more about the origin of our solar system.”

More content is on the way for NASA+, with additional details dropping on launch day on Wednesday.

