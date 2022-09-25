 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

One of James Webb’s 17 instrument modes isn’t working

Georgina Torbet
By

While the James Webb Space Telescope has been both a huge popular success and a highly effective research tool so far, not everything is perfect with the new observatory. This week, NASA announced that one of Webb’s 17 observing modes is not functioning due to a hardware issue that is currently under review.

Webb has four instruments, all of which operate in the infrared portion of the spectrum. Three of the instruments — NIRCam, NIRSpec, and NIRISS — operate in the near-infrared and are working as intended, but there is an issue with the fourth instrument, MIRI, which operates in the mid-infrared.

Each of the instruments can operate in different modes, such as switching between imaging and spectroscopy. There are seventeen of these modes in total, and it is one of MIRI’s modes that is not functioning.

While Webb’s other instruments are useful for cosmology research such as looking back at the earliest galaxies, MIRI, or the Mid-Infrared Instrument, is particularly useful for studying how stars and planets form. Its four modes include an imaging mode for taking pictures of dust and gas throughout galaxies, like a recent image taken of the galaxy Messier 74, and a coronagraphic mode in which light from bright stars can be blocked out to observe the exoplanets which orbit them. It also has two spectroscopy modes, and it is one of these which is not working.

“On August 24, a mechanism that supports one of these modes, known as medium-resolution spectroscopy (MRS), exhibited what appears to be increased friction during setup for a science observation,” NASA wrote in an update. “This mechanism is a grating wheel that allows scientists to select between short, medium, and longer wavelengths when making observations using the MRS mode.”

For now, scientists will not be using the MIRI medium-resolution spectroscopy mode while the issue is investigated. NASA says that an anomaly review board will be deciding on how to move forward and that teams are working on ways that the mode could be brought back into a working state. MIRI’s other three modes are still working fine, so the issue is contained to just the one mode.

Editors' Recommendations

This month, get a great view of Jupiter as it comes its closest in 70 years
This photo of Jupiter, taken from the Hubble Space Telescope on June 27, 2019, features the Giant Red Spot, a storm the size of Earth that has been raging for hundreds of years.
Troubled CAPSTONE satellite still struggling but maintaining heat
nasa cubesat lunar orbit capstone 2 1
Meteor Network solves Thursday’s fireball mystery
A meteorite streaks across the sky over the U.K. in September 2022.
NASA’s lunar satellite CAPSTONE experiences error, is in safe mode
nasa cubesat lunar orbit capstone 2 1
Space expert reveals Guinness World Records of the universe
A luminous active galactic nucleus known as a quasar.
NASA’s Mars helicopter takes longest flight since lengthy layoff
NASA's Ingenuity helicopter.
NASA reveals who will build new spacesuits for next lunar landing
An artist's illustration showing astronauts on the moon.
NASA’s DART spacecraft gets its first glimpse of target asteroid
Artist’s impression of the asteroid (234) Barbara.
NASA eyes two dates for third try at Artemis moon rocket launch
NASA's SLS rocket on the launchpad.
ISS astronaut talks space debris
The space station and Earth.
See the horror of the sun up close from world’s most powerful solar telescope
The first images of the chromosphere – the area of the Sun’s atmosphere above the surface – taken with the Daniel K. Inouye Solar Telescope on June 3rd, 2022. The image shows a region 82,500 kilometers across at a resolution of 18 km. This image is taken at 486.13 nanometers using the hydrogen-beta line from the Balmer series.
Hubble gets a peek at how stars could have formed in the early universe
Astronomers have been bemused to find young stars spiralling into the centre of a massive cluster of stars in the Small Magellanic Cloud, a satellite galaxy of the Milky Way. The outer arm of the spiral in this huge, oddly shaped stellar nursery — called NGC 346 — may be feeding star formation in a river-like motion of gas and stars. This is an efficient way to fuel star birth, researchers say.
Watery exoplanets could be more common than we thought
The surface of Jupiter's moon Europa, where a liquid ocean is thought to lurk beneath an icy crust.