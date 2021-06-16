Roborock H7 Cordless Vacuum Review: Lightweight contender with heavyweight punch Score Details DT Editors' Choice “Dyson better watch out because the Roborock H7 is a lightweight contender with a heavyweight punch” Improved charging times

Powerful suction

Effective air filtration

Easy mounting and storage Limited cleaning time, especially on higher power modes

MSRP $500.00

The new Roborock H7 Cordless Vacuum follows on the heels of another recent release from the company — the Roborock H6 Adapt. While the H6 Adapt is an impressive vacuum cleaner that easily handled every challenge I threw at it, the H7 is just as impressive and brings several upgrades to the table, including the addition of a dust bag.

The dust bag allows the Roborock H7 to contain dirt and dust without any of it escaping into the air. It also makes for tidier disposal and easier cleaning of the vacuum. Following are our impressions after spending some time with the Roborock H7 Cordless Vacuum.

Accessories: A merry bunch

Like the Roborock H6 Adapt, the H7 comes with a full lineup of accessories and cleaning tools to help you reach into any and every nook and cranny in your home. The H7 includes a baton, crevice tool, dusting brush, flex tube, motorized mini-brush, multisurface brush, and a dust bag holder.

Almost all of these tools fit neatly into the dock, which allows for compact, out-of-the-way storage of the vacuum when not in use. The dock charges the H7 while mounted, so you can pick it up and use it whenever you need. As an added bonus, almost all of the accessories are also magnetized. You can attach them to the side of the fridge or the washing machine just as easily as you can the dock.

Thanks to all of these accessories, it was easy to transition the H7 from vacuuming up a flour spill in the kitchen to cleaning the stairs. The crevice tool allowed me to vacuum dirt from the corners underneath the cabinets where my robot mop failed to clean.

On its own, the Roborock H7 is a powerful vacuum cleaner, but the inclusion of these accessories makes it easy to use in most any context — even cleaning out the car.

Performance: Powerful suction meets easy handling

Like the H6 Adapt, the Roborock H7 has multiple cleaning modes propelled by a powerful motor. The 480-watt motor creates a tremendous amount of suction. There are three basic modes: Eco, Standard, or Max. The LED readout on the handle tells you which mode you are in, as well as how much battery life remains.

Eco Mode is the most power-friendly, but is also the weakest of the three cleaning modes and is ideal for most day-to-day vacuuming jobs.

Standard Mode is more powerful, but at the cost of the battery. Max Mode is the most powerful option, but it is by far the loudest. Its suction is almost enough to pull paint from a car, but if you have dirt and dust ground deep into your carpet, MAX Mode will pull it out.

You don’t have to keep the trigger depressed, either. A small button on the side of the handle will activate Sustain Mode, which means the vacuum will continue to operate even without the trigger being pulled. This spares your hand a bit of stress during those long cleaning sessions. Just press the Sustain button once more to deactivate it.

The Roborock H7 provides about 90 minutes of cleaning on a single charge when in Eco mode. If you still aren’t done, don’t worry — it only needs around 2.5 hours to fully recharge, a definite improvement over the four hours required by the H6 Adapt.

Air quality is at the forefront of the design

Roborock has put a lot of effort into improving air quality with its vacuum designs, and the H7 is no exception to this. A HEPA filter removes particles from the air as you clean and stores them in a leakproof dustbin. The filter is designed to capture particles as small as 0.3 microns.

The design of the vacuum means that no particles will escape through cracks in the vacuum and get into the air around you. However, if you want to take an extra step to improve your air quality, the Roborock H7 includes easy-to-follow instructions on installing the dust bag.

My cat sheds a lot, but the Roborock H7 picked up noticeably more pet hair than the H6 Adapt.

This bag captures particles and allows for easy disposal. Just remove the bag and toss it in the garbage. The Roborock H7 includes two disposable dust bags, but replacement bags can be purchased.

After a few cycles, you might notice dust buildup inside the front and rear filters, inside the cyclone itself, and in the dustbin. All of these parts are removable and washable in standard water. Just run them under water until completely clean, and then allow to them dry completely for 24 hours before reassembly.

Our take

The Roborock H7 brings small but needed improvements to the Roborock lineup of stick vacuums. While it doesn’t reinvent the wheel, the faster charging time, optional dust bag accessories, and improved suction makes it a solid purchase for anyone.

Where the H7 really shines, at least in my experience, was in cleaning up pet hair. My cat sheds a lot, but the Roborock H7 picked up noticeably more pet hair than the H6 Adapt. While the price point has increased to $500, the quicker charging time reduces the need for a spare battery for extended vacuuming jobs, making it well worth the added cost.

How long will it last?

With proper care, the Roborock H7 will last for many years. Hard plastic gives it a lighter weight than the competition, but that doesn’t mean it’s vulnerable to damage. Just keep it out of direct sunlight and the vacuum should last for years. Should something go wrong, Roborock offers a one-year warranty.

Is there a better alternative?

The $500 price point might be a bit prohibitive to someone a budget. If you want to cut costs, the Shark WandVac is a great alternative that is both a cordless vacuum and a handheld all-in-one. On the other hand, if you’re looking for a top-of-the-line vacuum and cost isn’t a dterrent, the Dyson V11 Torque Drive is a great option that will thoroughly clean your floors.

Should you buy it?

Yes. Roborock has proven its dedication to consistent improvements and quality, and the Roborock H7 is the best cordless vacuum the company offers at this time.

