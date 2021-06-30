Wyze Cordless Vacuum Review: Packs a budget-friendly punch Score Details “Wyze sets the standard for what we expect in a budget-friendly cordless vacuum for the home.” Incredibly low price point

Dual motors provides powerful cleaning

Light weight makes it easy to use

Surprisingly good filtration system Lacks a lot of features

Shorter battery life

MSRP $150.00

The cordless vacuum market has exploded over the past year, and it’s no longer dominated by stalwarts such as Dyson, Shark, Bissel, Samsung, or LG. New models from these reputable brands can typically cost anywhere from $350 to $500 or more. However, you have companies like Roborock and Tineco that are launching new models to take a piece of the pie — all while prioritizing affordable prices in the process.

The Wyze Cordless Vacuum is the newest budget cordless vacuum of note. It retails for $150, but is currently available for $119 on pre-order. There is a hard limit of 50,000 pre-order units, but as of the time of writing, there are more than 29,000 available. While the Wyze Cordless Vacuum does trade more advanced features for a much lower price point, it still performs admirably when compared to the competition and, like Wyze has always done, it fills a gap in the budget market that makes it appealing to a wide range of users.

Design: Lightweight but powerful

The Wyze Cordless Vacuum weighs in at just 2.8 pounds, light enough for almost anyone to lift and use for prolonged periods of time. Despite this light weight, it doesn’t skimp on power. A pair of motors provide 150 air watts (AW) or 24,000 pascals (Pa) of suction power.

The brushless motor design reaches 110,000 RPM and has less friction — yielding more battery life in the process. An extra 9,500 RPM in the brush head gives additional cleaning power and is specifically designed to help gather up pet hair. As the owner of a cat who sheds so much that by all rights she should be bald, I have to agree. The Wyze Cordless Vacuum does a great job at cleaning pet hair out of the carpet and the couch.

There are different power modes, but the standard is Eco Mode, which yields 50 minutes of cleaning. If you purchase another battery, it can be swapped on the fly for longer cleaning sessions. Of course, the Eco Mode provides less power overall. Compared to other models, its run time is less, which can make it tough to clean an entire home in one pass. Eco Mode gives users 7,000 Pa of suction power. Medium provides up to 15,000 Pa of suction power, and Turbo Mode provides the full, promised 24,000 Pa at the cost of battery life.

Accessories: Plenty to go around

A vacuum cleaner is only as good as its best accessories. After all, there’s only so much you can do with a standard vacuum head. The good news is that the Wyze Cordless Vacuum comes with a variety of different accessories to help you clean nearly anywhere in your home or vehicle.

The light illuminates dust and dirt on your floor to guarantee that you never miss a spot.

The Crevice Tool reachescorners and crevices, like underneath the kitchen cabinets. The Brush Tool dislodges dirt and dust and sucks it right up into the vacuum. I found it particularly useful for dusting, with bristles soft enough to clean dust from around the TV without worry of scratching the screen.

The true standout accessory is the primary brush head, though. While it provides a lot of extra cleaning power, it also stands out for another reason: Six forward-facing LEDs in the head. This added light illuminates dust and dirt on your floor to guarantee that you never miss a spot.

This is great for vacuuming underneath furniture. All of the dust bunnies that tend to congregate beneath the recliner and the couch can be easily seen with these lights. Of course, that might not always be a good thing — you might be horrified by how dirty some spots in your home are.

Performance: Better air quality

Vacuuming might make your floors a bit cleaner, but it’s practically useless if it contaminates your air quality. While many high-end vacuums offer incredible filtration systems, it isn’t something you expect in a budget model. The Wyze Cordless Vacuum surprises in this way.

It offers a three-stage filtration system that starts with the vacuum cyclone. This cyclone separates debris based on particle size. After this, a large metal screen will separate the larger particles like dust and hair.

The last stage of the filtration process is a HEPA filter that removes up to 99.99% of particles as small as 0.3 microns. This results in much cleaner air and helps to reduce the amount of allergens vacuuming stirs up. After you’ve finished vacuuming, you can dump the dustbin with a single finger by pulling the lever. You don’t have to clean the vacuum each time you use it, but you can increase the longevity of the filter and its efficacy with regular cleanings.

The dust cup and the filter can both be removed and cleaned. In fact, the entire Wyze Cordless Vacuum has a modular design that makes it easy to maintain. There’s even a built-in filter brush you can rotate to knock dust off the filter and into the dustbin.

Our take

The Wyze Cordless Vacuum is a solid purchase, especially at its discounted price of $119. Even at its normal retail price of $150, it delivers incredible value and performance. It might not have an app or a lot of extra features, but its powerful cleaning capabilities and air filtration make it a worthwhile investment.

Are there better alternatives?

From a budget standpoint, nothing comes close to the Wyze Cordless Vacuum. It offers a lot of power at one of the lowest price points we have ever seen. If you want an alternative, the Shark Rocket Cordless vacuum is a $200 option. If you’re looking for a high-end option, the Roborock H7 has a lot more features, longer cleaning time, and more accessories for $500.

How long will it last?

With its lighter weight, the Wyze Cordless Vacuum feels more fragile than higher-priced models, but not cheap. As long as the vacuum isn’t stored in direct sunlight and is cleaned regularly, it should last for years to come. At the very least, it comes with a one-year limited warranty that covers it for defects.

Should you buy it?

Yes. If you’re looking for a budget-friendly vacuum cleaner for small jobs around the house, it’s hard to beat.

