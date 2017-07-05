Even without 3D, Nintendo’s 2DS XL is its best handheld yet

With an exciting line-up of upcoming games, Nintendo’s Switch is looking more and more appealing for holdout fans. The portability of its hybrid mobile/docked gameplay means that the Switch is positioned to absorb both Nintendo’s home console and handheld gaming lines. Not going gentle into that good night, the latest (and perhaps final) iteration of Nintendo’s flagship handheld line, the New Nintendo 2DS XL may well be the best version of the console yet. We went hands-on with the upcoming hardware at a recent demo event in New York.

Balancing features and budget

Despite the incursion of smartphones, strong sales have allowed the 3DS to stand strong as the uncontested king of dedicated handheld gaming devices. The launch of the New Nintendo 3DS XL in 2015, which improved on its predecessor with a larger, brighter screen, a second thumbstick, and more powerful internal hardware, extended its reign until the Switch was ready for primetime. Some fans were skeptical about bifurcating a platform like that, however, with some games like Hyrule Warriors playing distinctly better on the new hardware — this debate has of course since migrated to mainstream consoles with the Xbox One X and PS4 Pro offering similar intra-generation upgrades.

With no great outcry from owners of older 3DS models feeling left behind, Nintendo is now going ahead with a similar update to its 2DS handheld, which is identical to the 3DS in every way except for the excised stereoscopic 3D. The New Nintendo 2DS XL sports a larger, brighter screen, and the same internal improvements of the New 3DS XL. It also returns to the portability-friendly clamshell design of the 3DS, as opposed to the strange, fixed wedge shape of the original 2DS.

The glasses-free 3D of the 3DS has always been a novelty at best. An interesting technological curio of its time, interest in 3D has drastically dropped off in subsequent years. Slightly headache-inducing and limiting the range of where you have to hold the screen relative to your face, few if any games have taken meaningful or mechanically-relevant advantage of the 3D functionality. Absent 3D, New 2DS XL owners will still have complete access to the 3DS catalog of games, with all other features intact.

The New 2DS XL itself is appealing and lightweight, though perhaps to the point of feeling slightly flimsy. The whole device is lighter and slightly smaller than the 3DS XL, but as a result feels a bit less substantial. Bringing the home button from below the screen around to the side has decreased the footprint such that it could more easily fit into most coat pockets at least. It has roughly the size and shape of a larger Android smartphone in a battery-supplementing case. The cover is a nice, textured plastic that feels good to grip, but does preclude the possibility of custom faceplates like the 3DS XL supports.

The New Nintendo 2DS XL comes with a 4GB micro SD card loaded into the readily-accessible slot, which can be upgraded. It also, fortunately, includes a charging cable in the box, which the New 3DS XL did not, for whatever reason. We only had a chance to play for 30 minutes or so, but Nintendo representatives told us it should have a comparable battery life to the 3DS XL of 3.5 – 6.5 hours of continuous use. Not using the 3DS’ glasses-free 3D tech, which distinctly increased the rate of battery drain, should help skew that towards the upper limit most of the time.

Apart from being a bit smaller and lighter, the experience of using the New Nintendo 2DS XL is virtually the same as using the New Nintendo 3DS XL. While support for the 3DS/2DS will start to wane in the next few years as Nintendo focuses more on the Switch, the New 2DS XL is a fantastic entry point to a handheld platform that still has an excellent and extensive back catalog of titles available, now at a better price than ever. The New Nintendo 2DS XL launches on July 28 for $150.