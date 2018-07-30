Digital Trends
Virtual Reality

Daydream VR users can browse with Google Chrome in virtual space

Mark Jansen
By
google chrome in daydream vr

Bridging the gaps between different platforms, users of Google’s Daydream VR will now be able to use the web browser Chrome, granting the ability to view webpages in Chrome from within their VR-bubble, as well as access all of Google Chrome’s usual features.

Users will be able to access the same features they expect from Google Chrome, including incognito mode, voice search, and saved bookmarks — but Google has also taken the liberty of adding some new features just for Daydream VR use. “Cinema mode” is perhaps the most notable, and promises an optimal way of viewing web video within a virtual environment. Google hasn’t revealed exactly how this works, but it’s safe to imagine it works similarly to other VR video viewers that place you within a dedicated cinema for your viewing pleasure.

Also, since Chrome is now fully integrated with Daydream VR, users are able to easily jump between viewing on their phone and on a Daydream headset. According to Google’s announcement, users will be able to browse webpages on their phones before seamlessly switching to viewing that same page in Daydream VR, whether that page contains news articles or a YouTube video.

To use Chrome in your Daydream VR headset, all you need to do is update your Chrome for Android app to the latest version from the Google Play Store. The app should then appear on your Daydream VR homepage to allow you to view and interact with webpages in virtual reality.

Google’s Daydream VR is available on a variety of Android phones across all price points, through Google’s Daydream View headset. Though it’s available on the Google Pixel range, some of Samsung’s Galaxy range, and more phones, there’s also the option to dump the phone entirely with Lenovo’s Mirage Solo headset.

Despite being the biggest tech leap around just a few years ago, virtual reality has somewhat faded into the background recently, with advancements in augmented reality taking center stage over bulky headsets. Innovation hasn’t halted, though, and there’s still a ton of fun to be found in virtual space. Check out our favorite Daydream VR apps, or check out the alternatives with the best Gear VR apps for the Samsung Gear VR.

Don't Miss

Samsung Galaxy Note 9: Everything you need to know
virtual boy oculus rift fl6onydx
Emerging Tech

Nintendo Virtual Boy emulator lets you enjoy VR like it’s 1995 again

Compared with today's VR headsets, Nintendo’s ill-fated, head-mounted Virtual Boy display now looks massively dated. However, thanks to modern Oculus Rift headsets, you can now relive it.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
best tech under $100
Emerging Tech

Here’s all the best gear and gadgetry you can snag for $100 or less

A $100 bill can get you further than you might think -- so long as you know where to look. Check out our picks for the best tech under $100, whether you're in the market for headphones or a virtual-reality headset.
Posted By Drew Prindle
bring to light heart rate vr charactermarketing ghouls 01
Emerging Tech

New VR horror game gets scarier if your heart rate isn’t fast enough

In new VR game Bring to Light, players can strap on a heart rate monitor to personalize the fear factor. Get too comfortable, and the game’s A.I. will know to ramp up the terror.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Samsung Odyssey review
Computing

Your next virtual reality headset will require just one USB-C cable to connect

Microsoft, Oculus, AMD, Nvidia, and Valve are joining forces to create a new VirtualLink specification. The new tech is designed to replace the HDMI, USB, and power cables needed to connect a VR headset to a PC with a single USB-C cable.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
best gear vr games and apps
Virtual Reality

Got a Gear VR headset? These are the apps and games you've got to try

Before you put on your new Gear VR headset, you should know which apps and games are worth downloading. Whether you're a fan of documentaries or arcade games, here's a list of the best Gear VR apps and games to be had.
Posted By Christian de Looper
vr waterslide vrslide
Emerging Tech

World’s first VR-augmented waterslide is totally unnecessary, but also amazing

An amusement park in Germany unveiled the world's first waterslide that requires riders to wear a virtual reality headset. Here's what went into making this waterlogged VR dream a reality.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Samsung A Moon For All Mankind
Mobile

Samsung’s moon-hopping VR experience in NYC is like space camp for adults

For the next year, Samsung will let you simulate walking on the moon, thanks to the Gear VR, Galaxy S9 Plus, and a complicated harness system that was developed in partnership with NASA.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
humaneyes vuze xr 360 180 vr camera man shooting images
Photography

With flip-out lenses, the Vuze XR transforms from 360- to 180-degree VR camera

The Vuze XR is a compact, dual-lens camera with an integrated handle and a neat party trick: The back-to-back lenses can flip forward to transition from 360-degree two-dimensional video, to 180-degree three-dimensional video.
Posted By Daven Mathies
the macallan 4d tour
Virtual Reality

You can go to Scotland to experience The Macallan – or just grab your VR headset

Can't make it to Scotland to take a tour of The Macallan Distillery? There's no need to fret, because as it turns out, you don't even need to leave your living room to get a similar (albeit slightly less buzz-worthy) experience.
Posted By Lulu Chang
htc vive
Product Review

The Oculus Rift is cheaper, the Vive Pro is better. Is the original Vive still worth it?

The Oculus Rift may have brought virtual reality into the public eye, but HTC’s Vive, built in partnership with Valve, does it better. Does the Vive still represent the true future of virtual reality, or are there better competitors on…
Posted By Jayce Wagner
Gaming

‘Hellblade’ comes to VR, free for those who own the game on Steam

Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice is already an incredibly immersive game, and it will become even more so when it comes to HTC Vive and Oculus Rift on July 31. The VR version will be free for those who own the game on Steam.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
history of virtual reality gear vr
Virtual Reality

YouTube VR gets bolder with the Gear headset and communal experiences

Exploring the world through YouTube VR just got a little bit easier, or at least, a little more inclusive. On Wednesday, July 25, the video platform announced that its VR experience is coming to Samsung Gear VR.
Posted By Lulu Chang
windows mixed reality flashlight shines into real world
Computing

Reality shines into your ‘Minecraft’ escape via Windows Mixed Reality Flashlight

What’s great about VR is that you can get the full building experience in Minecraft. The drawback is that you don’t have visual access to the real world without lifting or removing the headset. Microsoft has a fix for Windows.
Posted By Kevin Parrish
Photography

Adobe’s next big software secret? An augmented reality tool called Project Aero

Itching to create an augmented reality object? Adobe will soon have software to help. Adobe recently teased Project Aero, an upcoming software that helps design AR objects, including support for Apple's ARKit.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis