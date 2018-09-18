Digital Trends
Wearables

Just $100 buys you this super tough, and very cool G Shock fitness watch

Andy Boxall
By
casio g shock gbd 800 news

Casio continues to embrace Bluetooth connectivity in its G Shock range, and the latest addition is the GBD-800, an affordable watch with fitness tracking features and a new digital display. This provides more glanceable information than the last G Shock fitness tracking watch, the GBA-800, which was released at the start of 2018.

The Bluetooth low energy link syncs with the G Shock app on your phone, and sends data collected from the three-axis accelerometer inside to provide step tracking, all displayed on a graph. Casio says it breaks down the step count into five metabolic equivalent levels (MET), to help people more effectively measure energy output each day. You can set daily goals inside the app, and view calories burned too.

A redesigned digital display with three rows of information shows the step counter, lap number for runners, and also a total number of laps and steps, along with the expected time and date. Because the GBD-800 is a watch first, rather than an all-out fitness tracker, it has the usual watch features including world time, a stopwatch and timer, five alarms, and a bright backlight. The timer can be used to measure intervals when working out, and in the app there is a 3D map system to show running routes too.

Like the GBA-800 the GBD-800 is a mid-size G Shock watch, therefore should fit most wrists although it will still look large on thin wrists — but then, it’s a G Shock, and that’s the point. Also, as it’s a G Shock, it’s not going to break under pressure due to its shockproof tough body, strong resin strap, and 200 meter water resistance.

The color schemes are more varied, and in some cases less in-your-face, than the GBA-800’s too. The bright blue and orange versions really standout, but the more subtle black and red or grey and green models will appeal to G Shock fans who want to wear the watch each day with a variety of outfits. Europe will get cool black and white models, according to G-Central.

In the U.S. the GBD-800-1 and GBD-800-8 models — that’s the more subtle two tone watches — will be available online and from various retailers in October for $100.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Miracle medical moment as legally blind man sees with bionic eye
Longines Conquest VHP GMT Flash Settings
Wearables

Never be late again. This analog watch is accurate to the millisecond

Longines has shown that watches don't have to use Bluetooth to sync with your phone. The new Conquest V.H.P. GMT Flash Setting uses the flash unit on your phone to switch timezones, without disrupting the watch's accuracy.
Posted By Andy Boxall
everything apple announced september 12 2018 event watch4074
Wearables

Apple Watch Series 4 vs. Series 3: Which should you get?

One of the most intriguing announcements at Apple's September event was the Apple Watch Series 4, which brings a sleek new design and radical health-tracking features. How does it compare to the last generation? We break them down here.
Posted By Will Nicol
Apple Watch Series 4
Product Review

With more screen and 1 world-first feature, the Apple Watch still rules the wrist

Apple already ruled the smartwatch market with the Apple Watch Series 3, but the Series 4 elevates it to new levels with more screen, a sleeker design, and even an world-first electrocardiogram app that lets you keep tabs on your ticker.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
Apple Watch Series 3
Deals

The best Apple Watch deals for September 2018

The Apple Watch has surged to prominence in recent years. If you're in the market for an iOS wearable, we've sniffed out the best Apple Watch deals available right now for all three models of this great smartwatch.
Posted By Lucas Coll
polar releases vantage m and v fitness wearables vignette feat
Mobile

Polar improves heart rate tracking with its new Vantage wearables

Polar launched its latest lineup of devices. Known as the Polar Vantage V and the Polar Vantage M, both provide a new optical heart rate sensor, additional tracking metrics, and more.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar
honor band 3 news polar running program4
Outdoors

Take your workout up a notch with two new fitness watches from Polar

The new Polar Vantage V and M fitness watches include improved heart rate tracking, better battery life, onboard virtual coaching, and connectivity to allow sharing workouts through social media.
Posted By Kraig Becker
instadreamer
Emerging Tech

Can a bracelet really let you control your dreams?

Like many tech products that emerge on crowdfunding platforms, Instadreamer is at once imaginative, intriguing, and somewhat suspect. The bracelet’s creators say their device will let users “take control of their dreams” by inducing…
Posted By Dyllan Furness
smartwatch deals Amazfit Bip
Deals

Make some time for the best smartwatch deals for September 2018

Smartwatches make your life easier by sending alerts right on your wrist. Many also provide fitness-tracking features. So if you're ready to take the plunge into wearables and want to save money, read on for the best smartwatch deals.
Posted By Lucas Coll
molar microphone back teeth us air force sonitus mike hero 1800x900px
Emerging Tech

Air Force goes all James Bond with tiny microphone that attaches to teeth

Like something out of Mission: Impossible, members of the U.S. Air Force will soon be able to communicate using a next-generation miniaturized microphone system that clips to their back teeth.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Wear OS vs. Apple Watch
Wearables

Pre-orders for the Apple Watch Series 4 are officially live

Apple officially unveiled the Apple Watch Series 4. From a larger display to a built-in electrical heart sensor, the latest device brings along some notable new features. Here's everything you need to know.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar
skagen launches new smartwatch falster 2 fa18 wholesale feature 2018 fall
Mobile

Skagen’s new Falster 2 smartwatch is now available for purchase

In August, Skagen announced the launch of its new smartwatch to add to its lineup, and it's called the Falster 2. The device features a heart-rate sensor, built-in GPS, and more. It's also now available for purchase.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar
awesome tech you cant buy yet driftw1 feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Self-balancing skates, tiny tripods, and more

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the Web this week. You can't buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
watchos 5 news wwdc apple watch feat
Wearables

WatchOS 5 is now available -- here's everything we know so far

Months after Apple announced its latest software at WWDC, you can now download WatchOS for the Apple Watch. WatchOS 5 brings a number of new features including new watch faces and improved health tracking.
Posted By Mark Jansen
Suunto 9 Smartwatch
Product Review

The Suunto 9 multisport watch has the stamina to outlast even you

The Suunto 9 offers an astounding 120 hours of continuous tracking thanks to its intelligent battery modes and FusedTrack "GPS without GPS" tracking. We put the Suunto 9 through its paces to find out how well these features work.
Posted By Kelly Hodgkins