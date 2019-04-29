Digital Trends
Fitbit Versa and Fitbit Ionic smartwatch prices get slashed for spring

Ed Oswald
By
fitbit versa full review 33
Brenda Stolyar/Digital Trends

Summertime is right around the corner, and now’s the best time to start slimming down for beach season. One of the most important parts of losing weight is staying active, and a Fitbit is a great way of tracking just how active you are. The Fitbit Versa and Ionic are two of Fitbit’s smartwatch models currently on sale at Rakuten, and you can get them even cheaper using the code ‘SAVE15‘ at checkout with a quick email sign up to be a Rakuten member.The Fitbit Versa is on sale for $172, and the Ionic $195 on Rakuten.

Rakuten is a trusted site, owner and operator of Ebates and other ecommerce sites, and sells from third-party vendors. When you add the promo code savings in, the Versa drops to the lowest prices we’ve seen yet. In fact, the Versa is $8 cheaper than either the Fitbit official site or Amazon, and the Ionic is as much as $35 cheaper. While you’ll have a choice of colors with the Versa — either black, Gray/Silver, or Peach/Rosegold, the sale price is only good for the Charcoal/Smoke Gray version of the Ionic.

Fitbit Versa:

Fitbit Ionic:

While both can be considered “flagship” models for the brand, the Versa is the newer (and also cheaper) model of the two. You do lose a few features, though. There is no NFC for contactless payments, and no built-in GPS. While the former might not matter as much, the latter means you’ll need to carry your phone with you to get better distance accuracy.

We would highly recommend either watch, and which one you pick is a matter of personal preference. Those that like a more smartwatch-like experience might find the Ionic a better option, but if you don’t need either NFC or GPS than the Versa is more than worthy of your consideration. We’d argue the overall design of the Versa is a bit more appealing (it’s quite reminiscent of the Apple Watch), and was our pick in our Versa vs. Ionic showdown.

But other than what we’ve listed here, there’s not a whole lot of difference. For those who want to compare, see the below chart.

Don’t wait too long, as there are limited supplies available. While you can purchase as many Ionics as you want, there is a limit of one per order on the Versa. Your order will ship in about two days, and standard shipping (3-10 business days) is included with your purchase.

Are you looking for some other great stuff? Find smartwatch deals, Apple Watch deals, Fitbit alternatives, and more, prepared for you on our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

