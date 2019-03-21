Digital Trends
Wearables

Fossil is working on a smartwatch with BMW, and it’s coming next year

Andy Boxall
By

fossil bmw smartwatch news roundel 1Watch brand Fossil has shown off its first watches to wear the BMW name, after the two companies announced a partnership in 2018, and at the same time has reiterated that a BMW smartwatch will be coming too. It had previously been announced a smartwatch was part of the plan, but now we know it will be a touchscreen model and not a hybrid, and the launch is expected to come in 2020.

The first BMW watches have been shown at the Baselworld watch show, currently taking place in Basel, Switzerland, where Fossil told Digital Trends the smartwatch won’t arrive until next year, due to it still being early days for the partnership. While Fossil makes hybrid watches alongside its touchscreen models, the BMW smartwatch will have a touchscreen, and is therefore highly likely to use Google’s Wear OS software. No other details were shared, but we can expect a design similar to what’s seen here, and some BMW-related features.

Fossil designs and distributes the watches made in collaboration with BMW, and the examples you see here are some of the first designs in the range. Currently it’s split into two line-ups, a motorsport-inspired collection, and a classically styled collection. We had a chance to try some of the watches on, and took an instant liking to the classic versions that use the famous BMW roundel as part of the watch face. Interestingly, the colors match BMW colors, so it will be possible to match your watch to your car’s actual paint job. We can speculate that watch faces on the future smartwatch will replicate this too.

1 of 3
fossil bmw smartwatch news m sport 1
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends
fossil bmw smartwatch news blue roundel
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends
fossil bmw smartwatch news chrono 1
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

Prices for the watches launched already vary between $295 and $375, which corresponds to the average price of Fossil’s smartwatches. The company also works with Skagen, Michael Kors, Kate Spade, Diesel, and Emporio Armani — all of which have smartwatches in the range. BMW would stand almost alone if its smartwatch came out sooner, as few other car manufacturers have released branded smartwatches. Aston Martin has partnered with Tag Heuer on a limited edition Connected Modular 45, for example; but few others exist.

The Fossil and BMW partnership is so far set to last until at least 2023. However, outside of a vague 2020 release date, we do not know exactly when the BMW smartwatch will arrive; but the mechanical designs seen here will be out soon, and make us look forward to seeing the smart version.

Don't Miss

The best portable chargers of 2019
Casio Pro Trek F30 review
Product Review

Casio’s Pro Trek WSD-F30 outdoors smartwatch fits city lifestyles, too

It’s equipped with all the outdoor tools and sensors you want, but the Casio Pro Trek WSD-F30 is as much a lifestyle smartwatch as it is trekking companion.
Posted By Andy Boxall
what is ipx water resistance ue wonderboom waterproof feat
Home Theater

IPX what? The electronics water- and dust-resistance rating explained

Increasingly, consumer electronics companies are using an IPX code to demonstrate that their products are water and dust resistant. But what does this IPX code mean? We break it all down and walk you through it.
Posted By Simon Cohen
fitbit versa lite inspire 2019 lineup edition lifestyle blue miki 8247 cropped
Wearables

Fitbit Versa Lite versus Fitbit Versa: How are they different?

Fitbit took the best of its popular Versa smartwatch and removed some elements to create the new Versa Lite, an even more affordable entry-level smartwatch. How does the Versa Lite differ from the original Versa? Read on to find out.
Posted By Kelly Hodgkins
Fossil Sport Review
Wearables

You will never need to charge a smartwatch again, if new EU project succeeds

A new EU research project has launched into finding a new way of powering wearable devices, with the intention of using an energy harvesting system to ensure we never have to charge one up ever again.
Posted By Andy Boxall
garmin marq smartwatch collection
Wearables

Garmin Marq series offers stylish performance for those willing to pay for it

Garmin had been around for 30-years and is celebrating its anniversary with a big announcement: The Marq, a new series of premium adventure smartwatches designed for consumers who want stylish performance and are willing to pay for it.
Posted By Kelly Hodgkins
Apple Watch Series 4 Review
Wearables

These are the best smartwatches for everything from fashion to fitness

Tempted to buy a smartwatch? If so, then the growing number of great models available means you've got plenty to choose from. But which one should you pick? Here is our list of the best smartwatches.
Posted By Andy Boxall
awesome tech you cant buy yet dubler studio kit feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Write music with your voice, make homemade cheese

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
could ecg functionality in the new apple watch save lives series4 4
Deals

Make some time for the best smartwatch deals for March 2019

Smartwatches make your life easier by sending alerts right on your wrist. Many also provide fitness-tracking features. So if you're ready to take the plunge into wearables and want to save money, read on for the best smartwatch deals.
Posted By Lucas Coll
wearable devices leading to over diagnosis apple watch ekg jc 2
Mobile

Even older Apple Watches could be effective at spotting heart conditions

The Apple Watch Series 4 is known for detecting heart conditions like atrial fibrillation thanks to having an electrocardiograph feature. It turns out that older Apple Watches could be effective at tracking AFib, too.
Posted By Christian de Looper
Apple Watch Series 3
Deals

It’s time to check out the best Apple Watch deals for March 2019

The Apple Watch has surged to prominence in recent years. If you're in the market for an iOS wearable, we've sniffed out the best Apple Watch deals available right now for all three models of this great smartwatch.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Apple AirPods review
Home Theater

Here are some common AirPods problems, and how to fix them

Apple’s AirPods are among the best fully wireless earbuds we’ve seen, but they’re not perfect. If you’re having trouble, take a look at our guide to the most common problems and what you can do to fix them.
Posted By Parker Hall
apple watch bands spring 2019 new hermes face
Wearables

Spring is here, and Apple’s beautiful new Watch bands will help you celebrate

Apple knows that seasons matter in the fashion world, and has refreshed its most popular Apple Watch bands to celebrate the arrival of spring. See them all, including our new favorite teal versions, here.
Posted By Andy Boxall
Fitbit Versa Lite tips and tricks
Wearables

Fitbit Versa Lite tips and tricks to get started with your new smartwatch

Got your hands on a Fitbit Versa Lite? The smartwatch may be the pared down version of the more expensive Fitbit Versa, but there's still plenty for you to tweak in the settings. Here are our Fitbit Versa Lite tips and tricks.
Posted By Kelly Hodgkins
garmin instinct spring 2019 colors r hr 8000 4
Wearables

Garmin adds a splash of spring color to its Instinct hiking smartwatches

Just in time for the spring season, Garmin is refreshing its Instinct GPS smartwatch with a fresh coat of paint that brings three new colors to this outdoors-focused watch that debuted last fall.
Posted By Kelly Hodgkins