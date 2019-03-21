Digital Trends
Wearables

Garmin adds a splash of spring color to its Instinct hiking smartwatches

Kelly Hodgkins
By

garmin instinct spring 2019 colors r hr 8000 4
Garmin is more than just a navigation company. It produces some of the best GPS smartwatches for outside pursuits. The company’s lineup ranges from the flagship Fenix, which has all the bells and whistles you could conceive to the entry-level Garmin Instinct which check all the essential boxes. The Instinct is one of the newest watches in Garmin’s lineup debuting late last year. In time for the spring season, the GPS company is refreshing the Instinct line with a fresh coat of paint that bring some color to these outdoors watches.

When it launched last fall, the Instinct debuted in three basic colors: Graphite, tundra, and flame red. Starting Wednesday, March 20, the Garmin Instinct now is available in an additional three lively colors of seafoam, lakeside blue, and sunburst. These fun, fresh colors move beyond the traditional dull hues that are commonplace among outdoors-focused watch. The colors may be new, but that is all that has changed on the outside. The Instinct still has the rugged, durable outer casing that people have come to expect from Garmin.

The Garmin Instinct falls just under the Fenix series in the company’s smartwatch lineup. It has all the necessary features that you need for traveling in the backcountry. The Instinct ships with built-in GPS, navigation, and a handy TracBack feature that lets you follow the saved route back to your starting point. There’s also a heart rate sensor, a 3-axis compass, and a barometric altimeter to track your change in altitude.

Though the smartwatch is geared toward outdoor pursuits, there’s much more it can do. It also serves as an extension to your smartphone so you can receive notifications as well as answer or reject incoming phone calls. The watch tracks your daily activities and syncs that data to the Garmin Connect mobile app, where you can view and analyze your health and fitness stats. This data is then available online for you to review or share with third-party services such as Strava.

The Instinct is available for an affordable $299 from Garmin’s website and other retailers such as Amazon.

Don't Miss

The Red Hydrogen One: Absolutely everything you need to know
Casio Pro Trek F30 review
Product Review

Casio’s Pro Trek WSD-F30 outdoors smartwatch fits city lifestyles, too

It’s equipped with all the outdoor tools and sensors you want, but the Casio Pro Trek WSD-F30 is as much a lifestyle smartwatch as it is trekking companion.
Posted By Andy Boxall
fitbit versa lite inspire 2019 lineup lifestyle bloom street fashion wall 423
Wearables

Fitbit drops the price, splashes on the color for spring 2019 lineup

Fitbit's spring 2019 lineup includes a new Versa Lite Edition, an affordable everyday smartwatch, as well as the stylish and sleek Inspire and Inspire HR fitness trackers. There's also the Ace 2, a swimproof tracker for kids ages 6 and up.
Posted By Jeremy Kaplan
samsung galaxy watch active news running check heartrate women
Wearables

Time to get to the gym: The fitness-loving Galaxy Watch Active is now available

Looking for a new fitness buddy? Samsung just launched the Galaxy Watch Active and the Galaxy Fit, two new wearables with a raft of fitness-focused features that'll keep you moving and get you down to the gym.
Posted By Mark Jansen
what is ipx water resistance ue wonderboom waterproof feat
Home Theater

IPX what? The electronics water- and dust-resistance rating explained

Increasingly, consumer electronics companies are using an IPX code to demonstrate that their products are water and dust resistant. But what does this IPX code mean? We break it all down and walk you through it.
Posted By Simon Cohen
fitbit versa lite inspire 2019 lineup edition lifestyle blue miki 8247 cropped
Wearables

Fitbit Versa Lite versus Fitbit Versa: How are they different?

Fitbit took the best of its popular Versa smartwatch and removed some elements to create the new Versa Lite, an even more affordable entry-level smartwatch. How does the Versa Lite differ from the original Versa? Read on to find out.
Posted By Kelly Hodgkins
Fossil Sport Review
Wearables

You will never need to charge a smartwatch again, if new EU project succeeds

A new EU research project has launched into finding a new way of powering wearable devices, with the intention of using an energy harvesting system to ensure we never have to charge one up ever again.
Posted By Andy Boxall
awesome tech you cant buy yet dubler studio kit feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Write music with your voice, make homemade cheese

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
garmin marq smartwatch collection
Wearables

Garmin Marq series offers stylish performance for those willing to pay for it

Garmin had been around for 30-years and is celebrating its anniversary with a big announcement: The Marq, a new series of premium adventure smartwatches designed for consumers who want stylish performance and are willing to pay for it.
Posted By Kelly Hodgkins
Apple Watch Series 4 Review
Wearables

These are the best smartwatches for everything from fashion to fitness

Tempted to buy a smartwatch? If so, then the growing number of great models available means you've got plenty to choose from. But which one should you pick? Here is our list of the best smartwatches.
Posted By Andy Boxall
smartwatch deals Amazfit Bip
Deals

Make some time for the best smartwatch deals for March 2019

Smartwatches make your life easier by sending alerts right on your wrist. Many also provide fitness-tracking features. So if you're ready to take the plunge into wearables and want to save money, read on for the best smartwatch deals.
Posted By Lucas Coll
wearable devices leading to over diagnosis apple watch ekg jc 2
Mobile

Even older Apple Watches could be effective at spotting heart conditions

The Apple Watch Series 4 is known for detecting heart conditions like atrial fibrillation thanks to having an electrocardiograph feature. It turns out that older Apple Watches could be effective at tracking AFib, too.
Posted By Christian de Looper
Apple Watch Series 3
Deals

It’s time to check out the best Apple Watch deals for March 2019

The Apple Watch has surged to prominence in recent years. If you're in the market for an iOS wearable, we've sniffed out the best Apple Watch deals available right now for all three models of this great smartwatch.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Apple AirPods review
Home Theater

Here are some common AirPods problems, and how to fix them

Apple’s AirPods are among the best fully wireless earbuds we’ve seen, but they’re not perfect. If you’re having trouble, take a look at our guide to the most common problems and what you can do to fix them.
Posted By Parker Hall
apple watch bands spring 2019 new hermes face
Wearables

Spring is here, and Apple’s beautiful new Watch bands will help you celebrate

Apple knows that seasons matter in the fashion world, and has refreshed its most popular Apple Watch bands to celebrate the arrival of spring. See them all, including our new favorite teal versions, here.
Posted By Andy Boxall