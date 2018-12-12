Digital Trends
Wearables

How to use the ECG app, set up irregular rhythm notifications on the Apple Watch

Julian Chokkattu
By

Got an Apple Watch Series 4? You can now use the electrocardiogram app to see your heartbeat in real time, and also get notifications for when the watch identifies atrial fibrillation and other irregular heart rhythms. These features are potentially lifesaving, which is why you’ll want to take a few minutes to set them up. Here’s how.

Download the latest version

apple watch
Joel Chokkattu/Digital Trends

The ECG app and irregular heart rate notifications are exclusively available for the Apple Watch Series 4, in WatchOS version 5.1.2. You’ll need to open the Watch app on your iPhone, scroll down, and tap on General > Software Update > Install if you haven’t installed the update yet.

Disclaimers

There are a few disclaimers you should keep in mind. First, the data provided by the ECG app is “intended for informational use only,” according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. You should always contact a qualified health care professional before interpreting or taking any clinical action based on this data. As the FDA said, it’s “not intended to replace traditional methods of diagnosis or treatment.”

The ECG app is also not meant to be used by people younger than 22 — in fact, you won’t be able to move past the setup process if you are younger than 22. Finally, Apple says the ECG app or Apple Watch cannot detect strokes or heart attacks. If you aren’t feeling well, you should contact a physician immediately.

The ECG app has FDA clearance, not FDA approval. Approval is given to Class III products that tend to have high risk, but Class I and II (the app is classified as the latter) are for lower-risk products.

How to set up the ECG app

apple watch ecg setup
Joel Chokkattu/Digital Trends

Once your Apple Watch is up-to-date, open the Watch app and scroll down to Heart. Here, you will see an option to Set up the ECG App in Health. Tap on this, and you’ll be taken to the Health app. A brief description of the ECG app will appear, along with the option to Set up ECG app. Tap this option to start the process. You will need to provide your date of birth.

You’ll be greeted by more descriptions of how the ECG app works — you can press Continue after reading them all — and a further breakdown will show the different types of results you will see, ranging from sinus rhythm to atrial fibrillation (or AFib). You can read Apple’s descriptions for these results here.

Apple will then mention some of the disclaimers we’ve mentioned above, including how the Apple Watch cannot detect a heart attack, how it cannot detect blood clots or a stroke, and how it cannot detect heart-related conditions. Tap Continue, and you’ll finally be ready to take your first ECG.

Before you do that, make sure the Apple Watch is on the wrist you selected when you first set up the watch. To double-check, you can open the Watch app on your iPhone, tap General, and open Watch Orientation. Choose the wrist you want the Apple Watch to be on. Make sure the Apple Watch sits snugly around your wrist to ensure an accurate reading.

Now it’s time to find the ECG app. Tap the crown on the side of the Apple Watch to open the app switcher. You need to look for a white app with a red heartbeat on it. That’s the ECG app (you can see an example on the iPhone in the image above). Tap on the app to open it. Make sure your arm is flat on a table or on your lap, and now hold your finger on the crown on the side of the Apple Watch. Stay still for 30 seconds, and make sure your finger stays on the crown. You’ll be able to see your heartbeat on the watch, and it’s a little mesmerizing.

Once the 30 seconds are complete, you will get one of the results we mentioned above, such as sinus rhythm. Just open up the ECG app on the watch whenever you want to take the test again.

How to send ECG app data to your physician

While you should not take clinical action based on the data from your Apple Watch, the ECG reports can be beneficial as supplementary data for your physician. It’s easy to export the reports you get from the Apple Watch. Open the Health app and tap on the Health Data tab at the bottom. Tap on Heart, and find the Electrocardiogram you just took. Tap this, and you will be able to see the report. Open it, and there will be a button to Export a PDF for your doctor.

When you click on this, you’ll see a PDF version of your report, along with the Share button at the top right. Tap it to see the list of apps you can use to share the PDF. Choose the appropriate app, whether it’s the Mail app or Gmail, and you’ll be able to send the report to straight your doctor’s inbox.

How to set up irregular rhythm notifications

how to use ecg app set up irregular rhythm notifications apple watch
Joel Chokkattu/Digital Trends

The Apple Watch can alert you to high or low heart rates, or even irregular heart rhythms. To do this, open the Watch app on your iPhone and tap on Set up irregular heart rhythm notifications in Health. This will open up the Health app again, and you’ll be greeted with a brief description of atrial fibrillation, a type of irregular heart rhythm. Tap Continue, and you’ll need to add your date of birth again. You will also need to indicate if you have been diagnosed with atrial fibrillation by a doctor.

Next will be a series of tips you should know, some of which we’ve already discussed. Apple wants to make it clear that the Apple Watch cannot detect heart attacks, and it’s not constantly looking for AFib. Tap Continue, and now Apple will describe what you need to know when you get a notification — essentially, you should contact your doctor and discuss it with them.

Tap on Turn on Notifications, and that’s it.

How to turn off irregular rhythm notifications

Now how do you turn it off? It’s simple. Open the Watch app, go to Heart, and toggle off the button next to Irregular Rhythm.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best smartwatches of 2018
Up Next

Common AirPods problems, and how to fix them
Apple Watch Series 4 Review
Mobile

New Apple Watch begins saving lives one week after getting EKG feature

The Apple Watch Series 4 was updated almost a week ago with a new feature that allows users to take electrocardiogram tests -- and already it seems like the new feature is saving lives.
Posted By Christian de Looper
digital trends live 12 10 18 episode 33 2 poster for 5977755953001
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Amazon Go expansions, the robocall onslaught, more

On this episode of Digital Trends' live morning show, Digital Trends Live, hosts Greg Nibler and Jeremy Kaplan explored the news of the day, including Amazon Go's potential expansion, the robocall onslaught, and more.
Posted By Will Nicol
apple starts selling new beddit sleep monitor 3 5
Mobile

Beddit Sleep Monitor 3.5 now available on the Apple Store

The Beddit Sleep Monitor 3.5 is now available on the Apple Store for $150. The sensor strip, which is only 2 millimeters thin, automatically tracks a wide array of sleep data when placed under the user's sheets.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
Wear OS vs. Apple Watch
Wearables

The Apple Watch Series 4's heart-monitoring ECG feature is now available

Apple officially unveiled the Apple Watch Series 4. From a larger display to a built-in electrical heart sensor, the latest device brings along some notable new features. Here's everything you need to know.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar
Apple Watch Series 4 Review
Mobile

Galaxy Watch vs. Apple Watch Series 4: Which one is the smartest?

The Samsung Galaxy Watch and the Apple Watch Series 4 are two of the best smartwatches available today. But which is better? We put the two watches head-to-head to find out which you should buy.
Posted By Mark Jansen
mobvoi ticwatch c2 ticpods free news gold face
Wearables

The $200 TicWatch C2 smartwatch is now being sold in the U.S. and U.K.

Digital well-being and disconnecting from your phone is one of 2018's big trends. Mobvoi wants you to think about its TicWatch C2 smartwatch as a great way to help you use your phone less.
Posted By Andy Boxall
awesome tech you cant buy yet onak feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Folding canoes and ultra-fast water filters

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
Apple Watch Series 3
Deals

The best Apple Watch deals for December 2018

The Apple Watch has surged to prominence in recent years. If you're in the market for an iOS wearable, we've sniffed out the best Apple Watch deals available right now for all three models of this great smartwatch.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Montblanc Summit 2 Revoew
Product Review

Montblanc Summit 2 offers smart functionality but still looks good with a suit

Montblanc’s Summit 2 is the first smartwatch to use Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Wear 3100 processor. It’s feature packed, with GPS, NFC for Google Pay, and a heart rate sensor, but it also has the classic timepiece look.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
Suunto Spartan Sport Baro
Outdoors

Built to take a beating and still perform, these are the best hiking watches

A proper hiking watch should track exercise metrics and act as a navigational co-pilot during any kind of hike. Ideally, it'll even have a built-in GPS system and sensors. Here are five of the best hiking watches.
Posted By Kelly Hodgkins
how to wax a snowboard feature
Outdoors

Conquer the cold season with the best heated clothing and outdoor apparel

If you're thinking about going outside this winter, heated apparel is a must. Luckily, we've rounded up some of the best heated clothing, whether you're looking for battery-powered gloves or heated insoles.
Posted By Kraig Becker
fitbit blaze
Outdoors

Crush your next workout with the best Fitbit for every activity

Fitbits are amazingly helpful tools for setting fitness goals and tracking progress. However, different activities require different metrics. We've gathered a list of the best Fitbits for running, swimming, biking, and other activities.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar, Rachel Cavanaugh
online-shopping
Deals

Check out the best Green Monday deals for those last-minute gifts

Black Friday and Cyber Monday have come and gone, but that doesn't mean you've missed your chance of finding a great deal. We're talking about Green Monday, of course, and it falls on December 10.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
google fit tips recommendations header
Mobile

Google Fit app finally gets a widget, among other new features

Google Fit hasn't received any new features since its redesign. This week, the company is rolling some new tools; users will be able to add a widget to their Android home screen, adjust the intensity of their workouts, and more.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar