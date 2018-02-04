IronCloud hopes to be your fitness companion for any and all activities

Just because you can’t get a friend to work out with you at 5 a.m. doesn’t mean you have to be all alone on your morning run. Rather, you’ll be accompanied by IronCloud, a new GPS sports watch currently seeking funding on Indiegogo. With over two weeks left in its crowdfunding campaign, the wearable has already raised over $55,000 (or 500 percent of its funding goal). Backers seem to be taken by the watch’s purported feature set, which includes a battery that lasts 50 days, 100 meter water resistance, a color touch screen, always on display, and more.

“IronCloud is engineered to make life easier and to help you exceed your goals,” the team behind the wearable claims on the watch’s campaign page. “Intuitive A.I. training technologies built into this robust and stylish watch keep you on track while providing you with instant health metrics, weather and GPS updates, and keeps you in touch with the outside world.”

Those artificially intelligent training technologies include the Virtual Opponent feature, which adds a bit of competition to your solo workouts. Simply set the watch to the speed you want to keep pace with, and set off on a race (against yourself). There’s also the promise of a wide range of sport modes for various indoor and outdoor activities, including outdoor running, treadmill running, hiking, climbing, pool and open water swimming, biking, and more. Regardless of which mode you select, you should be able to monitor and track a number of physiological metrics to help ensure you’re performing at tip top shape.

The IronCloud also boasts a wrist-based Valencell heart rate sensor that is said to help you track both your resting heart rate as well as your heart rate during exercise. This data will be when paired with the Training Zone, which keeps you informed of your optimal heart rate as it relates to your personal fitness goals.

Of course, the smart watch also comes with more standard fitness wearable features like step counters, movement reminders, and a companion app. The iOS and Android app offers workout tutorials, a community of other fitness enthusiasts, and the ability to monitor your own progress.

Of course, all these impressive specs are naught but claims for the time being, and you should always exercise caution when backing a crowdfunding campaign. If, however, you’re interested in the IronCloud, it’s being offered for an early bird price of $369. Delivery is slated for May 2018.