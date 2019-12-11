The Mobvoi Ticwatch Pro 4G LTE is one of the few WearOS smartwatches available with a cellular connection, and until now it has only been available with Verizon in the United States. But that has now changed. The Ticwatch Pro 4G LTE has launched on the Vodafone network in the United Kingdom, where it operates with the OneNumber plan, so all your connected devices work together.

Currently, the Ticwatch Pro 4G LTE is not listed on Vodafone’s website, but is for sale through Mobvoi itself and on Amazon, where it costs 250 British pounds. In the U.S., the Ticwatch Pro 4G LTE costs $240 at the time of writing. Provided you use Vodafone for your smartphone connection and have a Red Plan tariff, the Ticwatch Pro 4G can be added to it for a small monthly fee using OneNumber.

Once you’ve done this, calls, messages and data are shared across the two devices, complete with a cloud syncing service to make sure nothing gets missed even if the two aren’t tethered together. Vodafone’s OneNumber plan also works with other smartwatches — the Galaxy Watch and Apple Watch are both listed by the network — along with Amazon Alexa smart speakers at home.

If you decide to pick up the Ticwatch Pro 4G LTE, what do you get? Google’s WearOS is installed and the watch uses Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 2100 Wear platform, so be aware it’s not the newest model you can get, and under normal circumstances, the battery life suffers with this combination. However, the TicWatch Pro gets around this problem in a very clever way.

It has two screens — a normal color AMOLED, and a power-sipping LCD for ambient use — and it flips between them to save battery life. It works too, and the battery will last two days with normal use, or if you use Essential Mode, it will last up to 30 days on a single charge. It’s really useful.

Otherwise, expect normal smartwatch duties to be fulfilled including fitness and sleep tracking, notifications and apps, plus NFC-based payments with Google Pay, an IP68 water resistance rating, and a durable body too. The addition of 4G LTE is a big bonus, and really makes the Ticwatch Pro 4G LTE stand apart from the crowd. You can read our full review here.

