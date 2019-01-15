Digital Trends
How to switch TicHealth to Google Fit on the Mobvoi TicWatch C2 and TicWatch Pro

Christian de Looper
Mobvoi TicWatch C2 full review
The Mobvoi TicWatch is one of the better Wear OS smartwatches out there, and recent versions of the TicWatch, including the TicWatch Pro and TicWatch C2, are hailed for their excellent fitness tracking features. By default, however, the new watches use Mobvoi’s own TicHealth — whereas many might prefer to use Google Fit, which integrates with other services and allows for slightly easier tracking.

Thankfully, it’s pretty easy to switch the default service on the device, so that when you swipe left, instead of seeing Mobvoi’s TicHealth, you’ll see Google Fit. Here’s how to change the default fitness service on the Mobvoi TicWatch C2 or TicWatch Pro.

  1. Make sure your TicWatch has been updated to Wear OS 2.2. Without the latest version, you won’t be able to switch the fitness tracking feature.
  2. Swipe left to TicHealth on the watch.
  3. Long-press on the health tile.
  4. You’ll then be able to tell the device which health service you want to show on the face. Assuming you want Google Fit, press on the Google Fit option.

That’s really all there is to it. Google Fit itself recently got a major update that makes it a whole lot more useful for activity tracking. From the watch, you’ll be able to do access things like your “Move Minutes,” and how many more you need to reach your goal, as well as your “Heart Points,” which indicate activity that you’ve done that impacts your heart’s health.

Google Fit also integrates with a range of other third-party fitness and health-related apps. For example, you can integrate services like MyFitnessPal, Strava, RunKeeper, and more with Google Fit so that the service knows when you’ve worked out, and is able to display all that information in one easy-to-view interface.

The TicWatch is also quite a nice device for fitness tracking. Both the TicWatch C2 and the TicWatch Pro feature built-in GPS and a heart-rate sensor, which should help for anyone who wants to track their runs or workouts. The devices also have NFC chips for better contactless payments. Both of the watches do feature the now-outdated Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor, but for some that may not be much of an issue.

