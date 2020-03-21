After a bizarre introduction in which President Donald Trump announced that Google was building a website to help streamline testing for coronavirus (officially called COVID-19) and then Google said it wasn’t, the website in question has been launched.

There are, in fact, two coronavirus-related websites recently launched by Google’s parent company Verily. First, there is Project Baseline, a screening site only for the state of California. Launched last week, it shows people how and where Californians in two highly affected counties can get screened for the disease and gives information on who is eligible for screening.

Second, the new site launched yesterday is called COVID-19 Information & Resources and is intended for the general global public. After all the fuss about the launch of the site, it’s a simple albeit useful information site, with explanations of what the disease is, what its symptoms are, and how it can be treated. There are also prevention tips, informational and entertainment videos, advice resources, and a link to a map showing confirmed coronavirus cases by country.

Google is also providing information related to searches for coronavirus information performed using its search tools. “Right now the disease is the largest topic people are looking for globally, surpassing even some of the most common and consistent queries we see in Search,” Google said in a blog post.

The company said it will be providing more authoritative information in search results when people search for coronavirus-related queries. “In addition to links to helpful resources from national and local health authorities, people will also find a carousel of Twitter accounts from local civic organizations and health authorities to help connect them with the latest local guidance as it’s shared,” the blog post read. “We’ve also introduced a feature to surface some of the most common questions about the pandemic, with relevant snippets sourced from the WHO and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).”

As important as getting this information to people is, it’s worth noting that the site does not offer the features that President Trump claimed it would. Trump said the site would “determine whether a test is warranted and to facilitate testing at a nearby convenient location,” but the site says nothing about deciding whether a case should be tested.

