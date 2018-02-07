LinkedIn and Microsoft make it easier than ever to build a standout résumé

Finding a job may never be a walk in the park, but with an impressive résumé, it doesn’t have to be an odyssey either. Here to help you make the most of your job prospects is Résumé Assistant from LinkedIn, which is now available to Office 365 subscribers on Windows to make creating and maintaining a killer CV easier than ever.

Easily the most important aspect of any job application, your résumé deserves as much love and attention as you can muster. Thanks to LinkedIn and Microsoft, you’ll be able to muster quite a bot. The integration of the professional tool with the word processor first came into play last year, but now, it’s becoming much more widely available.

To take advantage of Résumé Assistant, you need only to select your desired role and industry. From there, the Assistant will aggregate LinkedIn insights from matching member profiles so that you have a better sense of how these professionals describe their work.

“Positioning your professional experience in the strongest way possible is everything when it comes to your resume and LinkedIn profile,” the company notes in a blog post. As such, having examples gathered directly from other successful individuals in your dream job can help you find interesting ways to convey your own experiences.

Résumé Assistant also provides users with insights into the skills other professionals in your preferred industry and position have, as well as job requirements from live job postings. That way, you can add these skills to your CV as they apply.

Finally, Résumé Assistant will display potential job opportunities for you directly within Microsoft Word. If you see something you like, you can apply immediately through LinkedIn, or make yourself more discoverable by turning on Open Candidates, indicating to recruiters that you’re actively looking for new challenges.

“We hope Résumé Assistant makes it easier than ever for you to be your most successful self, however you define it,” LinkedIn noted in a blog post. “Be on the lookout for availability across other operating systems, including Mac, as well as additional regions and languages in the coming months.” You can find out more about availability in your specific region by checking out the Microsoft support site.