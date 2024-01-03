If you’ve got enough free time to learn a new skill or to pick up a new hobby, but you prefer to do so without leaving your home, then a MasterClass subscription is for you. If you’re interested, it’s highly recommended that you sign up immediately because there’s a New Year Offer that slashes 40% off the subscription fees. The monthly fee of the individual membership is down to $6 from $10, the duo membership is down to $9 from $15, while the family membership is down to $12 from $20. The promotion ends on Jan. 7 at 11:59 PM PT though, so you better hurry.

Why you should sign up to MasterClass

MasterClass is a streaming platform offers online classes across a wide variety of subjects, including arts and entertainment, business, design and style, food, music, science and tech, and sports and gaming, so there’s surely something for everyone. You’ll get unlimited access to more than 180 instructors, which includes celebrities such as Gordon Ramsay, Lewis Hamilton, Neil Gaiman, and Bill Nye, and you can watch or listen to their lessons anytime on your preferred device — computer, TV, smartphone, or tablet.

An individual membership to MasterClass will let you use the subscription on one device at a time, while a duo membership grants access to two simultaneous devices and a family membership expands that to six devices. Duo and family memberships will also allow you to download lessons for offline viewing, so you can keep learning even when there’s no internet connection.

If any of the courses offered by MasterClass catch your interest, you’re going to want to sign up for a subscription as soon as possible as fees are 40% off in the service’s New Year Offer. While the promotion is ongoing, monthly fees are just $6 for an individual membership instead of $10, $9 for the duo membership instead of $15, and $12 for the family membership instead of $20. You’ll be paying for the full year upfront, but the MasterClass free trial offers a 30-day money-back guarantee if you’re unsatisfied with the service, so that’s one more reason to take advantage of this deal. You need to act fast though, as the discounts end on Jan. 7 at 11:59 PM PT.

Editors' Recommendations