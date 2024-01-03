 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Web
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Learn a new skill: Save 40% on a MasterClass membership today

Aaron Mamiit
By
The MasterClass logo against a dark background.
MasterClass

If you’ve got enough free time to learn a new skill or to pick up a new hobby, but you prefer to do so without leaving your home, then a MasterClass subscription is for you. If you’re interested, it’s highly recommended that you sign up immediately because there’s a New Year Offer that slashes 40% off the subscription fees. The monthly fee of the individual membership is down to $6 from $10, the duo membership is down to $9 from $15, while the family membership is down to $12 from $20. The promotion ends on Jan. 7 at 11:59 PM PT though, so you better hurry.

Why you should sign up to MasterClass

MasterClass is a streaming platform offers online classes across a wide variety of subjects, including arts and entertainment, business, design and style, food, music, science and tech, and sports and gaming, so there’s surely something for everyone. You’ll get unlimited access to more than 180 instructors, which includes celebrities such as Gordon Ramsay, Lewis Hamilton, Neil Gaiman, and Bill Nye, and you can watch or listen to their lessons anytime on your preferred device — computer, TV, smartphone, or tablet.

An individual membership to MasterClass will let you use the subscription on one device at a time, while a duo membership grants access to two simultaneous devices and a family membership expands that to six devices. Duo and family memberships will also allow you to download lessons for offline viewing, so you can keep learning even when there’s no internet connection.

If any of the courses offered by MasterClass catch your interest, you’re going to want to sign up for a subscription as soon as possible as fees are 40% off in the service’s New Year Offer. While the promotion is ongoing, monthly fees are just $6 for an individual membership instead of $10, $9 for the duo membership instead of $15, and $12 for the family membership instead of $20. You’ll be paying for the full year upfront, but the MasterClass free trial offers a 30-day money-back guarantee if you’re unsatisfied with the service, so that’s one more reason to take advantage of this deal. You need to act fast though, as the discounts end on Jan. 7 at 11:59 PM PT.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
How to delete or deactivate your Facebook account
Google Pixel Fold in Obsidian with Facebook filled screen after rotating.

Maybe you just need to take a break from using Facebook. Or maybe you haven't used your Facebook account in awhile and don't plan to in the future. Whatever your reasons, you should know that you have two clear options when it comes to doing away with Facebook.

If you just need a break and will likely need your account in the future, you can deactivate your Facebook account. If you've moved on to greener social media pastures or just don't need your account anymore, you can delete your Facebook account too.

Read more
45 best Black Friday tech deals on TVs, laptops, tablets, and more
Digital Trends Best Black Friday Deals

It’s that time of year again, Black Friday deals. Supposedly the time of year when companies “go in the black” for profits, it can certainly be a time when a thrifty consumer can feel the power of the deal.

And this ethos of the deal is especially powerful for those of us interested in technical gadgets and big ticket items. Big percentage numbers and low dollar numbers are around every corner, to entice our eyes and wallets.

Read more
45 best Cyber Monday deals on TVs, laptops, tablets, and more
Digital Trends Best Cyber Monday Samsung Deals

It’s that time of year again, Cyber Monday deals. Supposedly the time of year when companies “go in the black” for profits, it can certainly be a time when a thrifty consumer can feel the power of the deal.

And this ethos of the deal is especially powerful for those of us interested in technical gadgets and big ticket items. Big percentage numbers and low dollar numbers are around every corner, to entice our eyes and wallets.

Read more