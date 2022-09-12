MasterClass Free Trial: Get a 30-day money-back guarantee

Online learning has evolved quite a bit over the last few years, and whether you’re a teacher, a student, or a professional looking to extend your knowledge or skillset, the best online learning platforms are worthy of consideration. MasterClass is one of them, as it offers more than 150 video lessons taught by the world’s best. The subject matter includes things like business and leadership, photography, cooking, writing, music, acting, and sports, among many others. With such in-depth offerings by so many famous faces, many people go in search of a MasterClass free trial. Read onward for more details on how to go about accessing the MasterClass library in a free trial capacity

Is there a MasterClass free trial?

There isn’t a MasterClass free trial, so to speak. But MasterClass is so certain of the quality of its lessons that it offers a 30-day money-back guarantee. Taking advantage of this will allow you to enjoy full access to the full MasterClass catalog of more than 150 classes. Each class includes around 20 video lessons that are about 10 minutes long on average, along with an in-depth workbook. You’ll also be able to access the MasterClass smartphone and TV apps, offline lessons, and the MasterClass community. A MasterClass subscription starts at $10 per month, but if you aren’t happy within the first 30 days, all you have to do is go through the cancellation process to get a full refund. While this is more of a create-your-own MasterClass free trial, if you’re looking for a way to explore the best MasterClass online courses and see if anything in the catalog is worth a full subscription for you, this is the best way to go about it.

Can you get MasterClass for free?

The closest way to get MasterClass for free is by utilizing the 30-day money-back guarantee. This will get you access to the MasterClass library, with the ability to cancel your subscription for a full refund within the first 30 days of starting a MasterClass subscription. This is a good way to test the water, and MasterClass’s library of courses is a really good option for virtual learning at just $10 per month for the entry-level subscription. But if free is what you’re in the market for, you can also explore the best free online classes to take based on your interests, where you’ll find plenty of opportunities to tap into the world of online learning at no cost.

Are there any MasterClass deals?

MasterClass deals do pop up from time to time, with MasterClass frequently offering buy one, get one free subscriptions around annual sales events such as Cyber Monday and Black Friday. This would make a great option if you’d like to get a subscription for yourself and gift one to someone else. Generally speaking, though, the MasterClass platform is reasonably priced, with subscription tiers priced at $10, $15, and $23 per month, with the main difference between each tier being the number of devices you’re able to stream MasterClass content on simultaneously. MasterClass also has a program called MasterClass at Work, which offers group rates on volume-based orders.

Editors' Recommendations