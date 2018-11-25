Digital Trends
Web

U.S. Customers spent over $6 billion on Black Friday purchases

Georgina Torbet
By

The Thanksgiving shopping period is fully under way, and a report from Adobe Digital Insights shares details on what we’re buying during this time.

The top selling products on Black Friday were laptops, with lots of people taking advantage of the savings to pick up a new machine. Other top sellers were games like God of War and Let’s Go Pikachu, and children’s toys like Fingerlings. This is a reminder that although Black Friday in increasingly thought of as a day for adults to pick up big ticket items like electronics and appliances, the market for kid’s toys is still a significant part of sales.

There has also been a rise in smartphone use for purchasing. The majority of customers shopping in November still used a desktop or laptop machine, with 60 percent of sales or $27.1 billion spent. But a big chunk of shoppers — 30 percent, spending a combined $13.1 billion — shopped using their smartphone. The remaining 10 percent of customers, spending a total of $4 billion, shopped from a tablet.

Overall, the sales on Black Friday are getting larger each year. In 2018, an enormous total of $6.2 billion was spent on the single day alone, which is up 23.6 percent from last year. The trend for more spending can be seen over the month of November as well, as in 2018 consumers spent a total of $44.2 billion between November 1 and November 23, up from $37.1 billion in the same period last year.

The big spending period is expanding too. With the rising popularity of Cyber Monday in addition to Black Friday, the entire week in November has become a key time for stores. There have been four days of November so far in which spending has topped out at over $2 billion per day: the day before Thanksgiving, Thanksgiving day, Black Friday, and the Saturday following Black Friday which is known as Small Business Saturday.

If you’re already planning out your future purchases for next year, then the Adobe report also included advice for when to buy certain products. Apparently Black Friday is the best day to buy computers, on which you can expect to save 16 percent, 33 percent on tablets, and televisions, on which you can save 22 percent. But if you’re looking for apparel, jewelry, or appliances, then you should wait for the weekend, when you can expect to save between five and 22 percent on these goods. And lastly, if you’re wanting to pick up a treat for a child, then Cyber Monday is the best time to buy toys as you can save an average of 19 percent then.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Breathtaking video: A Soyuz rocket launch as seen from space
target black friday deals 14819491211 525769fa19 k
Deals

Target’s Black Friday deals for 2018

The mega-retailer opens its doors to the most competitive shoppers at 6 p.m. on Thursday, November 22, and signs indicate that the retailer means business this year. We've sifted through all of the deals, from consumer electronics to small…
Posted By Bruce Brown
Echo Dot
Smart Home

Amazon has a huge team dedicated to enhancing Alexa and Echo

An Amazon executive on Tuesday, November 13 revealed the huge size of the team that's tasked with developing the Echo, the company's smart speaker, and Alexa, the digital assistant that powers it.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
spotify vs. pandora
Music

Here's our head-to-head comparison of Pandora and Spotify

Which music streaming platform is best for you? We pit Spotify versus Pandora, two mighty streaming services with on-demand music and massive catalogs, comparing every facet of the two services to help you decide which is best.
Posted By Parker Hall
social media moderation holding phone
Social Media

Going incognito: Here's how to appear offline on Facebook

How do you make sure your friends and family can't see if you're on Facebook, even if you are? Here, we'll show you how to turn off your active status on three different platforms, so you can browse Facebook without anyone knowing.
Posted By Brie Barbee
google implementing aggressive policies in chrome themes header
Computing

Our 10 favorite Chrome themes add some much-needed pizzazz to your boring browser

Sometimes you just want Chrome to show a little personality and ditch the grayscale for something a little more lively. Lucky for you, we've sorted through the Chrome Web Store to find best Chrome themes available.
Posted By Jayce Wagner
aussies hope free wi fi on its beaches will lead to fewer drownings beach smartphone
Outdoors

Aussies hope free Wi-Fi on their beaches will lead to fewer drownings

Lifeguards in Australia have hit on an idea to use Wi-Fi to make the nation's beaches safer. It's a simple but clever idea that plays on our need to stay connected around the clock.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
amazon selling live christmas trees sony dsc
Smart Home

Amazon will bring a 7-foot-tall Christmas tree to your doorstep starting today

If you have fond memories of going out with your family and searching for the perfect Christmas tree, well, Amazon wants to create its own holiday tradition. Starting today, you can order a real, 7-foot tree from Amazon.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
asus zenbook ux330ua ah54 ux330 hero1v2
Computing

How to easily record your laptop screen with apps you already have

Learning how to record your computer screen shouldn't be a challenge. Lucky for you, our comprehensive guide lays out how to do so using a host of methods, including both free and premium utilities, in both MacOS and Windows 10.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
best google chrome games spelunky
Gaming

These are the coolest games you can play on your Google Chrome browser right now

Not only is Google Chrome a fantastic web browser, it's also a versatile gaming platform that you can access from just about anywhere. Here are a few of our favorite titles for the platform.
Posted By Brendan Hesse
Computing

Reluctant to give your email address away? Here's how to make a disposable one

Want to sign up for a service without the risk of flooding your inbox with copious amounts of spam and unwanted email? You might want to consider using disposable email addresses via one of these handy services.
Posted By Jon Martindale
free drawing software
Computing

Need a free alternative to Adobe Illustrator? Here are our favorites

Photoshop and other commercial tools can be expensive, but drawing software doesn't need to be. This list of the best free drawing software is just as powerful as some of the more expensive offerings.
Posted By Kevin Parrish
google feed personalization update
Mobile

Google replaces classic Search page with Discover on mobile devices

As part of its 20th anniversary, Google unveiled its plans to improve Search, starting with its Google Feed. Now known as Discover, the update brings along a redesign to help you find content that aligns with your interests.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar
amazon increases prime subscription price 99 year student 49
Web

Canceling Amazon Prime is easy, and you might get a refund

Don't be intimidated. Learning how to cancel Amazon Prime is easier than you might think. You might even get a partial or full refund on the cost, depending on how much you've used it. Check out our quick-hit guide for doing so.
Posted By Jon Martindale
dell xps 15 2 1 in review front display
Computing

Pinning websites to your taskbar is as easy as following these quick steps

Would you like to know how to pin a website to the taskbar in Windows 10 in order to use browser links like apps? Whichever browser you're using, it's easier than you might think. Here's how to get it done.
Posted By Jon Martindale