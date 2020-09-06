  1. Web

The best Zoom backgrounds

There’s your home, there’s the office, and then there’s Zoom. With a little help, you can be in all three places at once, including somewhere you’ve only seen on TV, on a poster, or in a catalog. Zoom, the videoconferencing app, has achieved popularity as working from home becomes even more commonplace. What makes Zoom especially acclaimed is its ability to let you substitute backgrounds instead of having to clean your house before you can get started on a conference call with colleagues or clients.

In a previous article, we outlined the specific steps you need to take to substitute backgrounds in Zoom. Here are some of the best Zoom backgrounds you can use to spice up your video calls.

Note: If your camera is set to a 16:9 aspect ratio, an image of 1,280 x 720 or 1,920 x 1,080 pixels works well. For video, you need an MP4 or MOV video file with a minimum resolution of 480 x 360 pixels (360p) and a maximum resolution of 1,920 x 1,080 pixels (1080p).

Modsy

Modsy Zoom backgrounds
the best zoom backgrounds modsy seinfeld
the best zoom backgrounds modsy golden girls

No matter how much you try, your place is never going to look like Modsy’s updated redesign of Friends, Sex and the City, Frasier, Will & Grace, or Golden Girls dwellings. That shouldn’t stop you from inhabiting them in the public-private space of your Zoom conference, though. Modsy, the web-based interior design service, offers numerous popular home sets for you to inhabit in the Zoom zone.

West Elm

the best zoom backgrounds west elm poolside
the best zoom backgrounds west elm doggie
West Elm Zoom backgrounds

You may want to redecorate your home in high style — or maybe just tidy up the living room before your meeting — but West Elm’s conferencing backgrounds will spot you one better. The company has collected images of its favorite real homes featuring its own modern furniture and décor — doggie included. Just scroll and download anything you like. Hey, you don’t even have to tell anyone this isn’t your pad — or pool.

Star Wars

Star Wars Imperial Star Destroyer Bridge
Star Wars Tatooine
Star Wars Millennium Falcon

Working at home may feel like you’re in a galaxy far, far away, but with Star Wars-themed videoconferencing backgrounds, the force can really be with you. Now you can transmit from the cockpit of the Millennium Falcon or many other locations. Choose from Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back‘s Hoth, the ruins of the Death Star, or many more background selections.

Storyblocks

Storyblocks Zoom backgrounds
the best zoom backgrounds videoblocks cherry blossom tree leaves flowers
the best zoom backgrounds videoblocks light column particles

Storyblocks, the stock video site, has debuted a new collection of videoconferencing backgrounds that feature hundreds of high-quality images, animated videos, and motion-focused backgrounds in MP4 format. Choose from landscapes like Arches National Park and the Santorini Greek Islands to landmarks like the Jefferson Memorial and the Pantheon Dome. Storyblocks also has a green screen tool to drop animals or other objects into the background. Storyblocks is providing a host of backgrounds free for download — no subscription needed.

Pixar

the best zoom backgrounds pixarfindingnemo
the best zoom backgrounds pixar virtualbg toystory
the best zoom backgrounds pixar ratatouillexx

Who wouldn’t want to be in a Pixar movie? With these high-resolution backdrops, you can insert yourself into the beautifully-designed, captivating scenes from well-known movies including Ratatouille, Toy Story, Cars, and even the deep mysterious oceans of Finding Nemo. Talk about a way to liven up a Zoom business meeting!

Canva

Canva Zoom Backgrounds
the best zoom backgrounds canva blue underwater creatures
the best zoom backgrounds canva big ben

Canva has climbed on the Zoom bandwagon with a number of templates you can use for your meetups. You have a choice of photos, animated backgrounds, and graphic illustrations. Many of Canva’s designs are especially appropriate for educational use for teachers and students engaging in long-distance learning. If you’re not a Canva member, you can sign up for free with Google or Facebook.

Unsplash

Upsplash Zoom backgrounds
the best zoom backgrounds upsplash ny
the best zoom backgrounds upsplash living room

Unsplash has a whole untapped marketing of free stock images that you can use for various purposes, including Zoom backgrounds. Choose from indoor and outdoor locations to project an office, home, or landscape environment.

