Toys for tuners: 20 of the best cars to modify

The launch of a new car is a momentous event — an occasion where years of planning, designing, and testing finally culminate. Despite that, there are always those who can’t wait to rip that carefully-crafted sheetmetal and fine-tuned engine to bits. For those individuals, stock just won’t do.

With the right amount of money, knowledge, and patience, you can modify just about any car. Some take better to enhancements than others though, so we’ve cobbled together 20 of our favorites here. Specifically, we’ve cataloged modern vehicles that have carved out a niche in the tuner scene for one reason or another. Speaking of catalogs, you should probably start gathering parts now.

Honda Civic

Despite what Fast & Furious tells you, the Honda Civic has never been an incredible performer. It is, however, an inexpensive, versatile, and reliable vehicle that works just as well as a starter car as it does as a long-term daily driver. There are also a legion of aftermarket companies that support the plucky compact, which means you can build any type of Civic you like, whether it be a drag car, an autocrosser, or a showpiece.

Not all Civics are created equal, though. Pre-2000 models are preferred for their better-handling chassis and more-tunable engines, but the latest generation is the first to feature a turbocharged engine from the factory. So while the Civic has been around for awhile, its tuning potential may be just beginning.

