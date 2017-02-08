Transform your desktop into a concert hall with these computer speakers

Sadly, the built-in speakers lining your laptop or monitor are rarely worthy of praise. With those chintzy stock speakers, you’re missing out on all the nuance that goes into the creation of your favorite songs, film scores, and, of course, Overwatch taunts. So a quality speaker system is essential if you want to make the most of your media.
With that in mind, we’ve put together a list of our favorite speakers for your PC. We can’t guarantee they’ll make Bastion’s fanfare any less infuriating, but at least it will sound better.
The Best
Aperion Allaire ($400)
The Allaire offers the most complete combination of high-end sound quality, versatility, and connectivity in the genre. With Bluetooth, a digital optical input, an analog input, a subwoofer output, and a USB port for charging devices, the Allaire is suitable for almost any installation. It includes a 1-inch dome tweeter and a 4-inch woven fiberglass woofer. However, what really sells us on this set is its outstanding sound quality, which offers rich bass response, pure midrange details, and pristine treble. For a desktop that often doubles as an entertainment center, there is no better choice at this price point.
