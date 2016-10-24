Want Hollywood results on a budget? Here’s the best free video editing software

People like movies — no question about it — but not everyone likes to go through the painstaking task of filming and editing their own feature-length film. It’s often a difficult process, one that can be filled with time-consuming chores and tedious work, not to mention a costly budget. However, simple editing can be done on the cheap if you’re willing to ditch powerful, high-end software such as Final Cut Pro or Sony Vegas Pro in favor of a more modest program. Let’s face it, you’re probably not going to be making Iñárritu-caliber films, but your home movies and YouTube uploads can take on a whole new shine with a few straightforward tools.

Below are our picks for the best free, video-editing software available for Windows and MacOS. Now you can channel your inner Michael Kahn, Thelma Schoonmaker, or Arthur Schmidt on a nonexistent budget. Ready, set, EDIT.

iMovie — MacOS and iOS Apple’s iMovie has long been one of the most consumer-orientated video editors out there. It’s bundled with all new Macs, and touts some serious practicability for the everyday user. The latest version of the software allows you to import and edit 4K video clips from a variety of external devices, such as smartphones and GoPro cameras, and sports a clean interface that is attractive and easy to navigate. The ability to start editing on iPhone or iPad and finish on a Mac just renders it even more convenient. Aside from video, images and audio can also be incorporated into your project by simply dragging your desired multimedia into the project area and arranging them in timeline-like fashion. The resulting video can always be previewed in real time, as well as any effects — themes, text, music, voice-overs, etc. — before exporting the file directly to YouTube, Facebook, or a wealth of other platforms. Other recent features include a basic audio editor, the option to make previews for apps you’ve developed, and the even ability to make your own movie trailers complete with transitions and end credits. It’s not a tour de force in terms of video editing, but it’s perfectly suitable for home videos and minor projects.

Windows Movie Maker — Windows Although Movie Maker is not officially supported in Windows 10, you can still download and use it to create videos. Like iMovie, it’s another easy-to-use video editor capable of creating fresh videos without the bells and whistles associated with more robust programs such as Final Cut Pro and Adobe Premiere Pro. The software lets users combine video, images, and audio using a drag-and-drop method similar to iMovie, and it features all the essential functions we now come to expect from any basic editing software. Adding themes and effects is a breeze, as is trimming video and one-step uploading to various sites such as YouTube and Facebook. Limited format support is a drawback, as is the jarring white background which makes its resemblance to Microsoft Word even more pronounced. A decent video converter or media player can typically solve the format issue within minutes, though. For the background color, you’re on your own. Additionally, the full-screen preview and high-definition webcam capture are also a plus. The audio-editing capabilities are pretty limited, but for simple videos, the software’s fade in and fade out capabilities should suffice. Windows Movie Maker certainly won’t floor you with its capabilities, but it does offer enough free incentives to keep the amateur video editor satisfied without the financial burden of the aforementioned, heavy-duty programs.

Lightworks — Windows, MacOS, and Linux Most of the software programs in our roundup can’t boast Hollywood credentials like Lightworks can. EditShare’s non-linear editing system has been used to help produce everything from LA Confidential and Pulp Fiction to Hugo and The Wolf of Wall Street, offering a solid set of both free and premium tools that we simply can’t ignore. Notable features include professional-level color correction, GPU-accelerated real-time effects, video capture, and nearly all-encompassing format support. However, the free version is only capable of exporting MPEG-4 files with a resolution of up to 720p. Thankfully, Lightworks also offers traditional tools for importing, trimming, and seamlessly weaving audio and video together with a few effortless mouse clicks. Other great inclusions are the program’s instant auto-save functionality, which works flawlessly in the background, and the ability to select Avid and Final Cut Pro keyboard layouts if you refuse to adopt Lightworks’ default design. Despite its brawny capabilities, it’s quick and on-point, and the full-screen interface is polished and well organized as well. Also, given the open-source nature of the software and steep learning curve associated with the freemium product, the program’s forums are more bustling than most. Lightworks is by far the most fully featured video editor on our list, however, it’s also the one that requires the user to be the most tech-savvy to truly tap into its powerful framework and flagship feature set.

Avidemux — Windows, MacOS, and Linux Avidemux is the Instagram of video editing software: quick, dirty, and impressively capable. The software is designed for quick trimming, filtering, encoding, and a slew of other basic features. The cross-platform software also remains open-source — with a resourceful wiki page to boot — and tasks can be automated using assorted projects, job queues, and custom scripting capabilities that push it beyond barebones functionality. With light features also comes a light footprint, and Avidemux takes up little space compared to the other programs in our roundup. It also allows users to change extensions and select individual output formats when they’re finished editing a video, but the less-than-friendly interface makes it difficult to utilize the more intricate features and worthwhile tools. It may remain a bit buggy and prone to crashing, but the program’s defaults still work as intended, making Avidemux is a standout choice once you’ve learn your way around the software. Just remember to save your work.