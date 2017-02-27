Great sound at a great price on tap with Anker Stereo Bluetooth 4.0 Speaker (58 percent off)

Bluetooth speakers are easy to find online, but often hard to purchase. With so many options and without a way to truly test the sound quality before ordering, it can be a challenge to know when you’re actually getting a good product. That’s why it’s often best to stick with fan-favorite and trusted brands, such as Anker, which is offering this Premium Stereo Bluetooth 4.0 Speaker for a full 58 percent off on Amazon for a limited time.

More: The Best Bluetooth Speaker You Can Buy

This Amazon top selling speaker doesn’t just provide audio, it pumps out full stereo sound. You get clear, crisp audio at higher than normal volumes thanks to the impressive 100-watt drives. MaxxBass technology and two passive subwoofers deliver a bass you can feel, allowing you to hear the highest highs and lowest lows. The MaxxBase tech enhances the bass performance, while the passive subwoofers produce low-pitched audio frequencies.

The speaker features Bluetooth 4.0 to maximize device compatibility and pairing speed. That means you can play your favorite music almost instantly, with no more tedious waiting for your device and the speaker to get on the same page. A 5200mAh lithium-ion battery lets you play up to 160 songs at midlevel volume on a single charge — which equals hours of play time without the need to recharge. (Playtime does vary by volume level and audio content being streamed.)

Best of all the speaker can be used for multiple occasions. Use it while hosting a party, or when you’re at home by yourself and simply want to add some tunes to any room or background music to any activity. The speaker is also ideal for using with mobile device gaming, providing a more immersive gaming experience. This Anker speaker comes complete with a MicroUSB cable, 3.5mm audio cable, welcome guide, and the always appreciated 18-month warranty, which includes customer service.

The Anker Premium Stereo Bluetooth 4.0 Speaker normally retails for $120 but is currently discounted to only $50 on Amazon, giving you a 58-percent, or $70 savings.

$50 on Amazon