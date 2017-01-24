Anker car charger with faster charging capabilities now 77 percent off

Waiting for your phone to power on and build up a decent amount of battery is just time consuming with generic chargers. Instead, power up quickly while you’re on the go with this Anker Quick Charge 2.0 36W Dual USB Car Charger.

Normally priced at $60 the super quick car charger is on sale on Amazon for only $14, giving you a whopping 77-percent (or $46) discount.

The Anker car charger boasts 2 USB ports and is designed with a robust zinc-alloy deluxe matte finish makes for a trendier look. With curved edges, it looks sleek rather than cheap in your car and it even lights up at night with a low-power LED ring, making it easy to locate the charger in the dark. The charger is compatible with a variety of brand-name devices including offerings from Android, Samsung, Apple, LG, Sony, and Asus.

Thanks to the built-in Qualcomm chip, this charger is fast, while still being safe to use. It operates on Qualcomm Quick Charge 2.0 featuring PowerDrive+ 2, which the brand calls the world’s most advanced charging technology. With Quick Charge 2.0, PowerIQ, and VoltageBoost technologies in each port, compatible devices charge up to 75 percent faster than with a generic charger. For example, you can get up to 60 percent charge for your phone in just 30 minutes or 8 hours of battery life from just a single 15-minute charge. The PowerIQ technology is worth noting as it can replace the original charging protocols on non-quick-charge compatible devices, giving them their own custom quick charge.

The fast charging technologies push out to up to 2.4 amps per port, while protecting your devices from combusting with built-in safety features that protect from common charging mishaps such as overheating or surges. The safety features provide additional protection with single-port current protection, output overcurrent protection, temperature control, and more. All and all it’s super fast and won’t break your device, which is really all you can ask for in a charger of any type.

The Anker Quick Charge 2.0 36W Dual USB Car Charger is currently available on Amazon for $14, saving you an extra $46 or 77 percent off the regular retail price.

$14 on Amazon