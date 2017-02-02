Score 76 percent off this Anker Wireless Charging Pad — only $17 on Amazon

From offices to hotels one of the latest trends in standard electronics is wireless charging pads. It’s not that they’re brand new. It’s more that they’re convenient, eliminating the hassle of searching for a charging cord and base. Wireless charging pads range in price with most hovering around the $50 mark, but right now you can score an Anker Wireless Charging Pad on Amazon at a 76 percent discount, as the device is marked down to only $17 for a limited time.

The Anker Wireless Charging Pad is compatible with the Samsung Galaxy S6, S6 Edge Google Nexus 4, 5, 6, and 7, LG G3, Optimus G Pro, HTC Droid DNA, 8X Motorola Droid Maxx, Droid Mini Nokia Lumia 920, 928, and 1020. The device provides a faster, and arguably safer, charge than your standard cord-and-plug charger.

To use it, simply set any Qi-enabled (or equipped with a Qi-compatible cover) mobile device onto the pad and charging begins. To get an even quicker charge, you’ll want to remove any nonessential protective covers. An anti-stick rubber coating is included to make sure your mobile device stays put on the charger, preventing any breakage from accidentally knocking into the charger or your mobile device during charging.

The charging pad features an LED charging pad indicator that displays when the charger is ready to charge with a red light, is currently charging with a blue light, has completed a charge with a both red and blue lights illuminated, and when a device isn’t supported, in which case the LED lights will begin blinking.

With smart temperature controls that activate at 107 degrees, you can walk away knowing the charger won’t overheat or cause damage to your mobile device. Additionally, the smart temperature controls help to ensure no energy is wasted with the built-in idle mode. The slick, modern-looking charger is buttonless and compact, so it seamlessly blends into any desk or nightstand setup.

The Anker Wireless Charging Pad normally retails for $70, but right now you can purchase one for only $17 on Amazon, giving you a $53 discount.

