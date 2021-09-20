Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Ready to take the plunge on a pair of AirPods? There’s a reason that Apple’s wireless earbuds have become so popular since their release. With Bluetooth connectivity and easy pairing to your Apple device, these headphones are perfect for the gym, the office, your commute, and anywhere else. Listen to music and podcasts streaming from your iPhone or iPad, or pair them with your MacBook to attend online classes or Zoom meetings. Right now, you can join the ranks of AirPod lovers and save up to $50 everywhere with these great AirPods deals going on at Staples. Whichever you choose, you’ll enjoy amazing immersive sound and reliable performance from these Apple earbuds.

Apple AirPods 2nd Generation Earbuds with Charging Case — $129, was $159

Right now, you can get the original Apple AirPods (2nd-generation) wireless Bluetooth earbuds for just $129, saving you $30 off their regular price of $159. These in-ear headphones connect to your Apple devices via Bluetooth for uninterrupted streaming of your favorite music, podcasts, and more. Make and receive calls, change songs, and even get directions using Siri paired with these AirPods. Get up to five hours of listening time on a single charge, and then pop your headphones into the wireless carrying case to charge them on the go for an additional 24 hours of playback time.

Buy Now

Apple AirPods Pro Earbuds with Charging Case — $199, was $249

Want a more robust version of Apple’s best earbuds? Snag the Apple AirPods Pro earbuds for just $199 right now, and save $50 off their regularly marked price of $249. These advanced in-ear headphones feature super-fast Bluetooth connectivity to pair with your Apple devices, including your iPhone, iPad, MacBook, and more. Enjoy crystal-clear sound on voice calls, whether you’re calling your mom for cooking advice or meeting with your boss virtually about an upcoming project. Stream your favorite music and podcasts on your commute, at the gym, and anywhere else you go with up to five hours of playback time. Need to charge on the go? Just pop these earbuds into the wireless charging case to get an additional 24 hours of listening. Don’t wait to take advantage of the Apple deals going on at Staples today.

Buy Now

More headphones deals

Looking for something a little different? There are even more great headphone deals going on today. We’ve rounded up some of the best ones for you below.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations