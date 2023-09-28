 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Best refurbished AirPods deals: Save on Pro and Max

Noah McGraw
By

If you’re an Apple fanatic on a budget, refurbished AirPods are a great way to save money. Yes, they’re technically used, but we’re not talking about thrift store headphone deals here. These AirPods have all been professionally refurbished and tested to make sure they work just like they would straight out of the box. All of the AirPods deals below are from a site called Back Market, which has 30-day free returns on all of their AirPods offers. Plus, if your refurbished AirPods end up having any mechanical faults that affect their ability to function, you have a one-year warranty you can invoke. Every model of AirPod still being developed currently has a refurbished model on sale. Check them out below.

Apple AirPods 2 — $89, were $130

Apple AirPods 2 on a table.
Digital Trends

The good old AirPods 2 won’t let you down. They are the cheapest AirPods still being manufactured, and buying them refurbished brings the price well below $100. They don’t have noise cancelling or some of the other models, but they still pair well with your iPhone, iPad or MacBook and have good sound. A pair in fair condition with a charging cable is pretty cheap. If the superficial scratches turn out to be too much for you, you can return them within 30 days. If the damage turns out to be technical rather than cosmetic, they have a one-year warranty so you can send them back or get a replacement for free.

Apple AirPods 3 with MagSafe charging case — $120, were $179

Apple AirPods 3.
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends / Digital Trends

The third generation of the main AirPods line got a lot of upgrades that were previously only available in the Pro line. The biggest one is noise cancelling. Deciding between the AirPods 3 vs. AirPods Pro 2 comes down to whether or not you want to pay more for the soft earbuds. This model comes with a MagSafe charging case, which is an important distinction. This means you can only charge them on a MagSafe charger, which likely means no charging on the go or at work. They do ship with a MagSafe charger. They have a one-year warranty and free 30-day returns.

Related

Apple AirPods 3 with Lightning charging case — $131, were $169

Apple AirPods 3.
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends / Digital Trends

If you’d rather get a pair of AirPods 3 that has a charging case with a cable, you’ll have to shell out a few more bucks. The cable is a bit more universal, so chances are you can charge them at the airport, a coffee shop or work without needing the special MagSafe cord. Other than that, these are the same third generation AirPods as above. This model is only available in Good condition, which means very tiny scratches that may be invisible to the naked eye. They also come with a one-year warranty if the problems end up being more than cosmetic.

Apple AirPods Pro — $134, were $220

Single AirPods Pro in case.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

AirPods Pro are quite an upgrade from the main line up Apple earbuds. They have noise cancelling, transparency mode, and a more comfortable earbud. There are a lot smaller perks too, like Force Sensor controls. This model comes with a wireless charging case that uses the lightning cable (which comes with it too). They have a one-year warranty for any technical defects, and a 30-day free return period in case the minor cosmetic scratches are too much.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 — $182, were $249

Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C and MagSafe review
Zeke Jones / Digital Trends

The AirPods Pro 2 are currently the best Apple earbuds out there, and they give a lot of other wireless earbuds a run for their money. They improve over the first generation AirPods Pro in nearly every way, mainly with an improved chip in the earbuds and the case. This makes them easier to track using the Find My app, and gives the buds better sound quality and noise cancellation. Like all AirPods for sale at Back Market, these have

Apple AirPods Max — $460, were $549

A man wears Apple AirPods Max.
Riley Young / Digital Trends

The Apple AirPods Max are Apple’s first (and currently only) foray into over-the-ear-headphones. They have better sound quality than the other AirPods models, and they feature all the noise cancelling and transparency modes you’d expect. Controls come through a big nob and button on one of the ear cups. The only downsides out reviewer noted are how heavy they are and the price. Well, buying a refurbished model in Good condition can fix that last one. These come with a one-year warranty for technical faults and a free 30-day return window.

What does refurbished condition mean?

“Refurbished” isn’t exactly the same thing as “used.” When you buy a used shirt, chances are the only thing the seller did before slapping a tag on it was run it through the wash. When you buy refurbished AirPods, you can trust that they’ve been cleaned, examined for any flaws, had those flaws fixed, then tested to make sure they run just like new. In short, you’re buying a product that works exactly as intended, with perhaps a few cosmetic damages.

What do the different refurbished grades mean?

In the list of AirPods deals above, there are three different options: Fair, Good and Excellent. All of them work exactly as intended, from a mechanical and technical standpoint. What differentiates them is their cosmetic condition. Fair condition means that they have some nicks and scratches. For AirPods, this is most likely on the charging case, but could be on the earbuds themselves. Good condition means that the scratches are practically invisible. Back Market says that they should only be visible when they’re within one arm’s length of your eyes. Excellent condition means they are basically new. Likely someone took them out of the box and never wore them. Sometimes they may have cosmetic damage only visible from with eight inches of your eyes. Once they’re that close, they’ll be in your ears.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Noah McGraw
Noah McGraw
Noah is a Portland-based writer and editor focusing on digital commerce. In his spare time he enjoys riding and fixing old…
Best Buy TV deals: Save on QLED TVs, OLED TVs, and 8K TVs
Vizio V Series

Best Buy is one of the largest electronics retailers, and it never has a shortage of great TVs to choose from if you’re shopping for your home theater. Best Buy is also a great place to shop if you’re hoping to land a deal, as it often has some of the best TVs discounted, and almost always has great alternatives on sale. That’s certainly true right now, as there are a lot of great TV deals to choose from at Best Buy. We’ve rounded them all up, so whether you’re looking for something from one of the best TV brands or something more budget-minded, read onward for more details.
TCL 4-Series 58-inch 4K Smart Roku TV — $300, was $320

If you’re shopping on a budget but still want to ensure a good picture and some Smart TV features, the TCL 4-Series 4K Roku TV is the one for you. It has 4K resolution that produces lifelike images and graphics and an LED display that offers superior brightness, high color contrast and good light uniformity. It will work well with any room, as its 58-inch size is large enough to see from a decent distance without taking too much space in a smaller room. This is also a good TV to break in with the best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime, Max, and more, as it has access to streaming services built right into its interface.

Read more
Best AirPods deals: Save on AirPods Pro and AirPods Max
Apple airpods pro.

Some of the most popular Apple deals for people are to do with AirPods. The earphones are incredibly simple to use and a must-have for anyone already part of the Apple ecosystem. Must have they may be but that doesn't mean you have to pay full price for them. That's why we've picked out all the best AirPods deals currently available so you can save whether you're looking to buy the cheapest AirPods or the high-end AirPods Max. Let's take a look at what's out there and answer any other questions you may have.
Today's best AirPods deals
Depending on if you prefer AirPods that can be charged entirely wirelessly or if you don't mind needing a Lightning cable, you have plenty of options. The standard Apple AirPods (2nd gen) are highly affordable but if you can, stretch to the Apple AirPods Pro (2nd gen) with wireless charging and fantastic active noise cancellation to block out the surrounding world while you exercise. For staying at home and watching movies, you can't go wrong with the Apple AirPods Max either.

Do AirPods come with free Apple Music?
Yes, AirPods come with free Apple Music so you instantly have an extensive library of music at your disposal. All you need to do is make sure that your iPhone or iPad is running the latest version of iOS or iPadOS. From there, pair the AirPods to the device, then open the Apple Music app. Once you open it and sign in with your Apple ID, you simply need to tap 'Get 6 months free' to start your six months of Apple Music without having to pay a cent. The deal is eligible with all AirPods listed above, as well as many Beats and the HomePod range too.
Can you try AirPods before you buy them?
If you head to an Apple store, you can try AirPods on before buying them, checking they're the right shape and size for you. However, if you're buying online, you're mostly committed to the purchase. You could try Amazon's return policy but it's likely you'll pay some of the cost even if it's just shipping expenses.

Read more
Best true wireless earbuds deals: AirPods, Beats, Bose, Sony
sony wf 1000xm4 vs apple airpods pro ry 2

Whether traveling, working at your desk, or out on a run, earbuds are generally the best way to go about it. The in-ear option is often better for such occasions than over-ear headphones, and the best wireless earbuds can even produce sound just as good as you’ll in larger headphone options. Wireless earbuds even make a great way to save on some high quality audio. There are a lot of different wireless earbud models that are seeing deals right now, and we’ve tracked them all down.
Today’s best true wireless earbud deals
Today’s best wireless earbud deals include the likes of JBL, Samsung, Sony, Beats, and Apple. And while these may be some of the heavy hitters when it comes to mobile audio, you’ll also find some impressive prices from smaller names in the business. One of the lowest prices you’ll find on any set of headphones comes with the Philips T2236 wireless earbuds, which you can grab for just $15 right now. One of the best value earbud deals may be the deal currently available on the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2, which are just $100 after a $50 discount. You’ll also find the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro on this list, which go for a higher price but provide some professional features and still make a decent value with their $40 savings.

When is the best time to shop true wireless earbud deals?
In general, there’s really no better time to land a wireless earbud deal than when you’re staring one in the face. That makes right now as good a time as any to grab some savings on a new set of true wireless earbuds. There’s plenty to choose from, with plenty of great savings available as well.

Read more