If you’re an Apple fanatic on a budget, refurbished AirPods are a great way to save money. Yes, they’re technically used, but we’re not talking about thrift store headphone deals here. These AirPods have all been professionally refurbished and tested to make sure they work just like they would straight out of the box. All of the AirPods deals below are from a site called Back Market, which has 30-day free returns on all of their AirPods offers. Plus, if your refurbished AirPods end up having any mechanical faults that affect their ability to function, you have a one-year warranty you can invoke. Every model of AirPod still being developed currently has a refurbished model on sale. Check them out below.

Apple AirPods 2 — $89, were $130

The good old AirPods 2 won’t let you down. They are the cheapest AirPods still being manufactured, and buying them refurbished brings the price well below $100. They don’t have noise cancelling or some of the other models, but they still pair well with your iPhone, iPad or MacBook and have good sound. A pair in fair condition with a charging cable is pretty cheap. If the superficial scratches turn out to be too much for you, you can return them within 30 days. If the damage turns out to be technical rather than cosmetic, they have a one-year warranty so you can send them back or get a replacement for free.

Apple AirPods 3 with MagSafe charging case — $120, were $179

The third generation of the main AirPods line got a lot of upgrades that were previously only available in the Pro line. The biggest one is noise cancelling. Deciding between the AirPods 3 vs. AirPods Pro 2 comes down to whether or not you want to pay more for the soft earbuds. This model comes with a MagSafe charging case, which is an important distinction. This means you can only charge them on a MagSafe charger, which likely means no charging on the go or at work. They do ship with a MagSafe charger. They have a one-year warranty and free 30-day returns.

Apple AirPods 3 with Lightning charging case — $131, were $169

If you’d rather get a pair of AirPods 3 that has a charging case with a cable, you’ll have to shell out a few more bucks. The cable is a bit more universal, so chances are you can charge them at the airport, a coffee shop or work without needing the special MagSafe cord. Other than that, these are the same third generation AirPods as above. This model is only available in Good condition, which means very tiny scratches that may be invisible to the naked eye. They also come with a one-year warranty if the problems end up being more than cosmetic.

Apple AirPods Pro — $134, were $220

AirPods Pro are quite an upgrade from the main line up Apple earbuds. They have noise cancelling, transparency mode, and a more comfortable earbud. There are a lot smaller perks too, like Force Sensor controls. This model comes with a wireless charging case that uses the lightning cable (which comes with it too). They have a one-year warranty for any technical defects, and a 30-day free return period in case the minor cosmetic scratches are too much.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 — $182, were $249

The AirPods Pro 2 are currently the best Apple earbuds out there, and they give a lot of other wireless earbuds a run for their money. They improve over the first generation AirPods Pro in nearly every way, mainly with an improved chip in the earbuds and the case. This makes them easier to track using the Find My app, and gives the buds better sound quality and noise cancellation. Like all AirPods for sale at Back Market, these have

Apple AirPods Max — $460, were $549

The Apple AirPods Max are Apple’s first (and currently only) foray into over-the-ear-headphones. They have better sound quality than the other AirPods models, and they feature all the noise cancelling and transparency modes you’d expect. Controls come through a big nob and button on one of the ear cups. The only downsides out reviewer noted are how heavy they are and the price. Well, buying a refurbished model in Good condition can fix that last one. These come with a one-year warranty for technical faults and a free 30-day return window.

What does refurbished condition mean?

“Refurbished” isn’t exactly the same thing as “used.” When you buy a used shirt, chances are the only thing the seller did before slapping a tag on it was run it through the wash. When you buy refurbished AirPods, you can trust that they’ve been cleaned, examined for any flaws, had those flaws fixed, then tested to make sure they run just like new. In short, you’re buying a product that works exactly as intended, with perhaps a few cosmetic damages.

What do the different refurbished grades mean?

In the list of AirPods deals above, there are three different options: Fair, Good and Excellent. All of them work exactly as intended, from a mechanical and technical standpoint. What differentiates them is their cosmetic condition. Fair condition means that they have some nicks and scratches. For AirPods, this is most likely on the charging case, but could be on the earbuds themselves. Good condition means that the scratches are practically invisible. Back Market says that they should only be visible when they’re within one arm’s length of your eyes. Excellent condition means they are basically new. Likely someone took them out of the box and never wore them. Sometimes they may have cosmetic damage only visible from with eight inches of your eyes. Once they’re that close, they’ll be in your ears.

