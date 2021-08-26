Lenovo IdeaPad price down 22% during this Staples sale

Whether you’re an incoming freshman at college looking for great student laptop deals or a young professional searching for a daily driver device, there are a few things you always need to consider when buying a laptop. You should get laptop deals that have a great balance of price, performance, and reliability, and one of the laptop brands offering all three is Lenovo. That’s why we’re so excited to share one of the best Staples deals for laptops that we’ve seen in a while. The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7 is on sale right now for just $680, a massive $200 off the original price of $880. You can find out more about this incredible deal below.

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7 is a 14-inch laptop equipped with Windows 10 Home. It’s packed with some fairly powerful specs for its price point: A 10th-generation Intel i5 processor and 8GB of DDR4 memory. All of that adds up to a smooth, responsive device with plenty of power, capable of running most of the programs you need to use. This laptop will have no hiccups when you’re browsing the web, hopping on a Zoom call, or trying to organize all your documents. On top of that, it has an entry-level GeForce MX350 dedicated graphics card, so you may even be able to do some light gaming on it every once in a while.

This laptop also has a huge 512GB solid-state hard drive. Its space is significantly larger than most laptops equipped with an SSD, and is more than enough to store all your documents, media files, and software. It’s also made of durable materials and is solidly built, so it can act as a daily driver laptop for a long time. In fact, reliability is one of the big reasons we called Lenovo one of the best laptop brands. These laptops are often assigned to people in offices because of their steady performance and a great selection of ports. Speaking of ports, these are equipped with 5 total USB ports and a wireless LAN port, perfect if your Wi-Fi router is unreliable.

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7 is a great workhorse of a device that should be on everyone’s list when shopping for a work or school laptop. It was already a great value at its original price, but at its current deal price it’s a no-brainer. Staples is currently selling it at just $680, bringing the price down by $200 from an original price of $880. If you’ve been looking for a laptop, this may very well be your sign to get one! But click the Buy Now button as soon as you can since this deal could end at any time.

