This Mophie wireless charging pad is 50% off in time for Prime Day

We’re getting so close to October 13 and those Prime Day deals that we can taste them, and d Amazon is helping by whetting our appetites with Early Prime Day deals like this one from Mophie. Right now, you can get $30 off the Mophie Charge Stream Pad+. It’s only $30, down from its regular price of $60 — that’s a discount of half off!

No matter how good the phone, its camera, its battery, or how many bells and whistles Apple or Samsung or Google drops, there’s one sad fact: We still need to charge it. That’s where the Mophie Charge Stream Pad+ comes in. It’s the most convenient and thought-free way to charge your favorite devices. No more plugging in or fiddling with wires. You can just toss your smartphone on top of the charging pad and presto! It’s full of juice.

It’s not like plugging in one’s phone is a massive trial, but if every time we leave the house with our phone’s battery life less than full (or half), it’s obviously a barrier. The Mophie Charge Stream Pad+ acts like a dish for your keys; placing your phone on the charging pad becomes habit, so not only is it always charged, but you always know where it is. But there are other advantages too.

It’s compatible with Qi wireless charging standards. What does this mean? Qi is the interface for standard for wireless power transfer (it’s controlled by something called the Wireless Power Consortium), so that the charge pad will work with any standard phone. It’s compatible with all the major brands. If you’re part of the huge swath of people who carry and Apple or Samsung phone, it’s also designed to be compatible with their fast charge, so no waiting around.

Another versatile feature is its ability to charge through lightweight cases. As long as your case is thinner than 3mm (which most cases that are not heavy duty or novelty are) you’ll be able to toss it on the charge pad without even thinking about removing the case. It’s also compact and subtle, so it won’t take up too much surface area or distract from your home design. And it’s small enough that it’s easy to take with you, to the office or on-the-go. There’s also a rubberized coating that both protects the device and your surfaces.

On top of all this, they’ve added safety features so that Mophie Charge Stream Pad+ won’t overheat your phone, or overload it. They thought of everything.

Prime Day is full of amazing gadgets and new tech to help make your life simpler and more efficient, and give you peace of mind. A great example is this early opportunity to get a Mophie Charge Stream Pad+ for only $30. That’s $30 off its regular price of $30, a huge discount that should get you juiced up.

