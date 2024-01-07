 Skip to main content
The most popular iPad on Amazon (and one of our favorites) is $80 off

The iPad 10.2 on a table.
Apple tablets are some of the most popular and hold the market share in the U.S., and for very good reason. Probably one of the most popular, if not the most popular, tablets is the iPad 9th-generation, and that’s very obvious given how many units it’s sold on Amazon alone, which is over 10,000 in the last month alone. Not only that, but it’s had an incredible 57,000+ reviews with an average rating of 4.8, which is actually very impressive, given how critical reviews tend to skew. If you want to grab one, you’re in luck because Amazon has a great deal that brings them down to $249 from $329. That’s a very respectable $80 discount, especially on a product that’s essentially flying off the shelves.

Why you should buy the Apple iPad

There are a lot of great things to say about the 9th-generation Apple iPad, and beyond just the excellent price it’s going for, it has a large 10.2-inch screen running the Retina display we all know and love, with vivid color reproduction and image fidelity. Under the hood, you’ll find Apple’s A13 Biochip, which is a couple of generations old at this point, but still more than powerful enough for most tasks that you’d throw at it on an average day. As for storage, it is admittedly on the lower side at 64GBs, but the 256GB model also has a deal on it, bringing it , and that’s also worth considering.

You also get a 12-megapixel front-facing camera that has a 1080p resolution and a 122-wide field of view, which gives you access to auto-framing. It also has a great battery life that will last you a day or two, depending on your usage, although be aware that the screen brightness isn’t great, so you’ll likely be draining a lot of battery just keeping it at max. Also, it still uses the lightning port, so if you want to charge with USB and have fewer cables, you’re still stuck with the older port.

Even so, the 9th-gen iPad has a lot going for it, and if you want an Appl tablet without spending a ton of money, this deal from Amazon that brings it down to $249 is worth grabbing. Alternatively, you can check out these iPad deals for some alternatives.

