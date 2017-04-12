Great deal! These are our 3 favorite Amazon tech bargains today

Today’s Amazon Gold Box deals feature a portable speaker that fits with any home decor, a robotic vacuum cleaner perfect for pet lovers, and a robust Android tablet without a robust price tag. Snag savings of up to $159 and discounts as deep as 48 percent. Read on to discover Amazon’s best tech deals of the day.

TaoTronics Stereo 20W Wireless Portable Speaker

Portable speakers are easy to find nowadays, but it’s important to invest in one with the features and positive customer reviews to reassure you that you’re getting a good product. The TaoTronics Stereo 20W Wireless Portable Speaker, currently discounted 43 percent on Amazon, is the only speaker on the market with the premium sound quality of JBL, Creative, or Sony speakers at just half the price.

Twin 10-watt drivers and a bass radiator make music come alive from this compact device boasting a 4.4-star (out of five) rating on Amazon. With a sleek aluminum exterior, you’ll be eager to show this off when you have guests over. The speaker’s versatile design includes a built-in microphone and sturdy body, making it both durable and portable.

As a Bluetooth-enabled device, the speaker can blast your favorite tunes from up to to 33 feet away, and you can add dramatic sound to your favorite games and movies by connecting it to your TV, smartphone, or tablet. It features a built-in 5200mAH rechargeable lithium battery that delivers six hours of continuous audio from this speaker on a single charge.

The TaoTronics Stereo 20W Wireless Portable Speaker normally retails for $60 but is currently marked down to $34 on Amazon, providing a $26 (43 percent) discount.

Ecovacs Deebot Robotic Vacuum Cleaner

Overwhelmed by your spring cleaning to-do list? Check off vacuuming right now with the Ecovacs Deebot Robotic Vacuum, which is currently marked down by 48 percent on Amazon. With tangle-free suction and an optional mop setting, this is the perfect solution for anyone who hates messy floors and hates cleaning them even more.

Using infrared sensors to avoid obstacles, this vacuum requires almost no human intervention, even on inclines and door frames. The powerful suction picks up hair, dirt, and debris easily, so if you have pets, your days of constantly sweeping up fur are over. The 110-minute battery life means you can turn this device on and simply go about your day. Different cleaning options let you set the vacuum to simply do a general sweep, focus on specific spots on floors, or even get those tricky edges and corners.

Have hardwood floors? No problem. This vacuum has brushless suction and rubber wheels, so you don’t have to worry about scratches.

The ECOVACS Deebot Robotic Vacuum normally retails for a steep $329, but right now it’s marked down to $170 on Amazon, giving you an impressive $159 (48 percent) discount.

ASUS ZenPad 10

Want the convenience and power of a tablet without throwing down hundreds for an iPad? The Asus ZenPad 10, currently marked down to only $159 on Amazon, is a small but powerful Quad Core 64-bit MediaTek processor for work, and an IPS display with dual cameras for play.

The 72 percent screen-to-body ratio features a vibrant 10-inch (1280 x 800 pixel) display with exclusive Asus visual enhancement technologies, including TruVivid, Bluelight Filter, and Tru2Life. The Tru2Life technology uses the latest image processing found on high-end TVs to display accurate contrast, sharpness, and detail, complete with intelligent contrast enhancement that analyzes and optimizes each pixel to deliver more detail and clarity. The ambient light sensor adjusts the brightness and overall look of the display to fit any lighting conditions.

Get tasks done quicker with ZenMotion, a handy shortcut functionality that allows you to access apps and features faster. Simply draw a “C” on the lock screen to instantly access the camera, which has various modes including HDR Mode, Zero Shutter Lag, and Low Light Mode. With leather patterning and metallic framing, this tablet is as stylish as it is functional. It comes equipped with 2GB RAM, 16GB of onboard storage, and a microSD Card slot that supports up to 64GB storage.

The Asus ZenPad 10 normally retails for $179, but right now you can snag one for $159 on Amazon, giving you a $20 (11 percent) discount.

