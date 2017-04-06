Great deal! These are our 3 favorite Amazon tech bargains today

Thursday’s top Amazon Gold Box deals include a smart home theater solution, a slick DSLR camera alternative, and a serious gadget for monitoring the air you breathe. They offer savings of up to $201 and discounts up to 52 percent. Read on to explore the best Amazon tech deals of the day.

ViewSonic PRO7827HD Lens Shift Home Theater Projector

Transforming your living room into a full-on entertainment center doesn’t have to mean investing in a big-screen TV. This ViewSonic PRO7827HD Lens Shift Home Theater Projector, discounted by more than $200 on Amazon today only, is your simple solution. It has a vertical lens shift feature that allows you to position it easier in a variety of room setups, especially where a standard TV just won’t fit. Want to fill an entire wall with your favorite movies or games? This projector’s short throw lens delivers huge images in even modest-sized rooms, and you can easily switch sizes based on your audience.

No matter what time of day, this projector will adapt to ambient light using ISF (Imaging Science Foundation) Certified Day and Night modes to deliver optimized color. An exclusive RGBRGB color wheel delivers 100 percent Rec. 709 color accuracy, so you’ll see movies and games exactly as directors and producers intended.

The ViewSonic PRO7827HD Home Theater Lens Theater Projector regularly retails for $800 but is currently discounted to $599 for today only on Amazon, offering an impressive $201 (25 percent) discount.

Amir 2 in 1 Professional HD Camera Lens Kit

DSLR-quality pictures without a bulky camera? Don’t say it can’t be done. Simply use your iPhone or iPad with this Amir 2 in 1 Professional HD Camera Lens Kit, which is currently more than 50 percent off on Amazon. The No. 1 best-seller in camera lens diopters on Amazon, this kit helps you take photos that are sure to fool even the toughest critic.

The kit includes an upgraded wide-angle lens and macro lens to minimize lens glare, reflection, ghosting, and other distractions. The 0.6X wide-angle lens allows you to capture a wider field of view, which is perfect for scenery and landscape shots, while the 15X macro lens let you take pictures from as close as 1.18 to 1.57 inches. Made of lanthanide optical glass with top-grade aluminum construction, this kit is both portable and durable.

The Amir 2 in 1 Professional HD Camera Lens Kit normally retails for $60 but is currently marked down to $29 on Amazon, giving you a $31 (52 percent) discount.

Awair Smart Air Quality Monitor

Did you know the air you breathe indoors can be five times more polluted than the air outside? It’s true. But before you panic, get a better understanding of the air you’re breathing when you cook, eat, sleep, and work with this Awair Smart Air Quality Monitor, which is currently $29 off on Amazon.

The monitor tracks five key air quality factors, including dust, chemicals, and CO2, that can affect your respiratory health, sleep, focus, mood, and immunity. Awair gives you actionable insights into your indoor air quality, providing an easy-to-understand score between 0 and 100, and makes recommendations in partnership with the Mayo Clinic to help you improve your score. You can see improvements over time using the timeline feature, and even connect the monitor to other smart devices such as Nest, Amazon Echo, IFTTT, and others for complete control over your entire home.

The Awair Smart Air Quality Monitor normally retails for $199 but is currently discounted to $170 on Amazon, providing a $29 (14 percent) discount.

