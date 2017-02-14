Stylish and feature-laden Pebble Time Round smartwatch is now $90 on Amazon

Smart technology already dominates the world of phones, and may soon be taking over our wrists as well. No longer a mere novelty, smartwatches are becoming more common as the market for wearables continues to expand. On popular modern manufacturer is Pebble, which offers a variety of affordable models including the Pebble Time Round, which can now be had for as little as $90 on Amazon.

The Pebble Time Round is one of the lightest and slimmest smartwatches available today, and offers a more traditional look with its round case and quick-change leather strap. When in clock mode, the Pebble displays a normal watch face, but you also can download a variety of different digital and analog faces to suit your style. The splash-proof housing is made of stainless steel and features 2.5D Gorilla Glass for added durability, while the internal battery offers up to two days of use. The battery’s quick-charge capability adds a day’s worth of power with a short 15-minute charge.

Along with access to more than 15,000 downloadable apps, the Time Round comes equipped with fitness-focused features such as Smart Activity Tracker, Interactive Health Insights, Pebble Health, and Get Up & Go, which offer activity summaries, progress reports, custom coaching, and more to help you get the most out of your workouts. Automatic Sleep Tracking monitors your sleep cycles and gently wakes you up with a vibrating smart alarm. The Pebble Time Round also allows use of voice commands, and you can sync the watch to your smartphone for hands-free control over music playback.

The Pebble Time Round generally goes for around $130, but the attractive silver-and-red model is now just $90 on Amazon. The black-and-red model can also be had for just $10 more. If you’re looking for an affordable smartwatch with a traditional and understated look, then the Pebble Time Round fits the bill without breaking the bank.

