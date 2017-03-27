Keep your tires inflated with Suaoki’s mini air compressor, now just $19

Suaoki is a popular manufacturer of portable car jumpers and power banks that are great to have in your trunk if your car battery dies or even if you just need to charge your devices on the go. Another handy item from Suaoki to add to your road kit is this mini air compressor, a portable tire pump for your car, bike, or anything else that needs inflating.

The Suaoki mini air compressor weighs in at just under 12 ounces and is 4.2 inches long by 2.7 inches wide, making it easy to toss this tiny air pump into your vehicle kit or bike bag. The 10-foot power cable plugs into any standard 12-volt vehicle outlet. Using the unit could not be simpler: Simply plug in the unit, hook it up to your tire or other inflatable object, and instantly begin pumping with the press of a single button.

The unit can pump air at pressures of up to 120 PSI, and a gauge located right next to the single button gives you a readout in PSA, BAR, and KPA. Three different nozzles are included for car tires, bike tires, and inflatable objects such as balls and toys, and the air compressor also features a built-in LED flashlight for added functionality when you need to use it in the dark or as an emergency light.

Amazon has already discounted the price of the Suaoki mini air compressor from $60 to $24, but for a limited time, you can enjoy even more savings by entering the code HFMEHUB5 at checkout. This promo shaves another $5 off the price, so you can score this tiny air pump for just $19 while this deal lasts.

Buy it on Amazon for $19 with the code ‘HFMEHUB5’