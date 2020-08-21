Apple AirPods Pro, iPad Mini discounted ahead of Labor day

A few weeks before the Labor Day sales officially kick off, we are already seeing a bunch of fantastic AirPods deals and iPad deals online. Case in point: The Apple AirPods Pro and iPad Mini currently have their prices slashed on Amazon by up to $50.
AirPods Pro – $234, was $249
Apple kick-started the true wireless earbuds craze in 2016 with its first-ever pair of AirPods and the device has only gotten better since then. The latest members of the family, the AirPods Pro, boast a bunch of enhancements that significantly set them apart from all the previous models. For starters, their design has been beefed up with the inclusion of different-sized silicone ear tips. This upgrade equals a more secure fit and better ear canal seal that further elevate sound, bass delivery, and noise cancellation.
The addition of a noise-canceling feature to these AirPods also makes for a delightful listening experience. It can shut background noise off as effectively as if a mute button has been switched on. There’s also a Transparency Mode ready for activation in case you want to let ambient noise in to stay aware of your surroundings. The earbuds’ sound quality is equally impressive: Audio is astoundingly clear and is accompanied by a punchy, tuneful bass response.
Similar to the previous generations of AirPods, the Pro model is armed with accelerometers, intuitive touch controls, and Siri connectivity which all allow for a seamless, convenient operation. Get a pair now on Amazon for a sale price of $234.
BUY NOW
iPad Mini – $350, was $399
Combining power and portability, the iPad Mini is a great machine for productivity on the go. Its 7.9-inch screen may lack the edge-to-edge design of the newer iPads, but it’s nonetheless a pleasure to consume media or read on. It boasts a stunning 2,048 x 1,538 resolution along with Apple’s True Tone technology to deliver rich details, vivid colors, and natural-looking imagery.
Despite its small build, the iPad Mini packs a punch under the hood. It uses the A12 Bionic processor which guarantees buttery smooth performance whether you’re watching a movie, playing a game, or browsing the web. You can even bang out some light editing work on Adobe Photoshop or Premiere Rush. Apple further expands its functionalities by tossing in support for the first-generation Apple Pencil.
The iPad Mini truly is a beast of a tablet and is the best in its size category. Normally sold for $399, the Wi-Fi version with 64GB storage is up for grabs on Amazon for only $350.
BUY NOW
Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.
Editors' Recommendations
- Back-to-School iPad Deals 2020: iPad 10.2 and iPad Pro
- These are the best cheap iPad deals for August 2020
- 3 Apple deals you really can’t afford to miss today
- Hurry! AirPods Pro, iPad Mini in the discount bin — save up to $50
- 3 Amazon deals you can’t afford to miss today