Apple Deals: Save big on AirPods Pro and iPad Mini today

There are plenty of reasons why everyone wants to get their hands on anything Apple. Despite being a wee bit expensive, Apple devices scream luxury and high quality and are extremely user-friendly. Luckily, we were able to spot a couple of Apple deals at Amazon and Verizon that you wouldn’t dare miss. Get the Apple AirPods Pro and iPad Mini today for as low as $220.

Apple AirPods Pro — $220, was $250

Thinking of upgrading to the AirPods Pro but not sure if they’re worth it? Don’t worry. They’re absolutely the best true wireless earbuds to get for iOS users, delivering tremendous improvement in sound quality, active noise cancellation, sweat-resistance, and a more ergonomic fit. The AirPods Pro are no longer in danger of falling off of your ears. That’s because they’re now attachable to three pairs of differently sized silicone eartips that guarantee you’ll find the snuggest yet most comfortable fit. The touch controls remain ridiculously easy to operate. A simple tap on the one of the AirPods would allow you to play/pause music or activate/deactivate noise canceling (the best we’ve encountered on a pair of true wireless earbuds). Siri also remains on board so you can summon her to skip songs on your playlist, adjust the volume, or ask her any question. Battery life remained unchanged, though, a middling 4-5 hours on a single charge. An IPX4 rating ensures you can take these to the gym without having to worry they’d get damaged. Finally, Apple’s new H1 chip has noticeably improved sound quality. These AirPods no longer sound bland, and now offer a distinct emphasis on vocals and bass that’s absolutely divine. Get the AirPods Pro at Verizon today for just $220 instead of the usual $250.

Apple iPad Mini – $350, was $399

Don’t let the Apple iPad Mini’s size fool you into thinking it’s not a powerful device. It may be tiny but it’s actually outfitted with the same A12 Bionic processor found inside the iPhone XR and XS and iPad Air, which all cost hundreds of dollars more. That means you’re getting the same level of speed and performance. Furthermore, with iOS 12 on board you’d be able to multitask using Split Screen, although things look hilariously crammed on such a small panel. Even though it’s already in its fifth iteration, design-wise almost nothing has changed in the iPad Mini. You’re still getting massive bezels surrounding a 7.9-inch screen, although it’s worth noting that this tablet remains as sturdy and premium-looking as ever. The Retina display is gorgeous though. It’s vibrant, sharp, and bright so you’ll enjoy watching movies and working it. For the price point, we would have preferred Apple Pencil 2nd Gen support (you can only use the Apple Pencil 1st Gen on it), as well as the Apple Magic keyboard compatibility. But for just $350 (down from $400) at Amazon, this is the second cheapest iPad that you can buy and is ideal for people who are on a budget but still require a powerful tablet.

