The Mac mini with Apple M2 Pro is on sale for under $1,000

Reviewed By Digital Trends The Mac mini on a wooden desk.
Luke Larsen / Digital Trends

Not every desktop computer needs to be a hulking tower you resent looking at every day. As a matter of fact, one of our favorite desktop machines is about as big as an iPad. We’re talking, of course, about the Apple Mac mini (M2 Pro), a portable and powerful desktop that just so happens to be on sale today:

Right now, when you purchase the Mac mini (M2 Pro) at Best Buy, you’ll only pay $900 for the base configuration of this macOS machine. We tested this model back in 2023, and reviewer Luke Larsen said: “The M2 Pro helps the Mac mini redefine compact computers.”

Why you should buy the Mac mini (M2 Pro)

Whether you’re in need of a strong PC for graphic design applications, video editing, or a host of other creative endeavors (with some web browsing thrown in), the Mac mini (M2 Pro) delivers power and performance you can rely on. Apple’s M2 Pro chip pulls double duty as the CPU and GPU, and based on the benchmarks we saw, you’ll be hard-pressed to see this hardware chugging along at a snail’s pace. Not to mention the beautiful visuals the M2 Pro is capable of rendering. 

The base configuration of the Mac mini (M2 Pro) comes with 16GB of RAM (which can be upgraded down the line) and 512GB of storage. Should you find yourself needing more bytes, you can always invest in one of the best SSD deals of the week. We also noted extremely quiet and cool operation from our test unit and applauded Apple for loading the mini up with tons of Thunderbolt 4/USB-C ports.

Today’s your chance to own the Apple Mac mini (M2 Pro) for as little as $900 when you purchase through Best Buy. We also recommend checking out our lists of the best Apple deals, Mac mini deals, and Best Buy deals for even more discounts on top tech! 

Cyber Monday is here and the Apple MacBook Air M3 is 20% off
2024 Apple MacBook Air 15-inch with M3 chip

With plenty of great Cyber Monday deals to shop now, we’re particularly excited to see the Apple MacBook Air 13-inch M3 for $200 off at Best Buy. That deal dropped on Black Friday but it's still possible to save, which means you don't have to miss out. Usually costing $999, you can buy it today for $799, which is a fantastic deal for a highly desirable laptop. It's still one of the best Cyber Monday laptop deals out there. Here’s what it has to offer at its limited-time discount of 20% off.

Why you should buy the Apple MacBook Air 13-inch M3
The Apple MacBook Air M3 has a lot to love. As our review explains, it offers “excellent GPU performance”, fantastic battery life, and a “compact and beautiful design”. It also provides “impeccable build quality,” meaning it’s easily one of the best laptops around.

Read more
Hurry! The M4 MacBook Pro just got an unheard of discount
Someone using a MacBook Pro at a desk.

The 2024 MacBook Pro with M4 chip hasn't even been out for a month, but it already has its first major discount. Amazon just knocked $200 off the 14-inch configuration, dropping the price to $1,399 from $1,599. While a $200 discount on a MacBook isn't world-shattering, the fact that this laptop is so new makes this an unheard of deal. Let's dive into some other noteworthy aspects of this sale.

Why you should buy the MacBook Pro M4
This specific configuration of the M4 Pro has a 10-core CPU, 10-core GPU, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. The 16GB of RAM is particularly noteworthy, as it's the new standard for Apple. That makes this a better deal than some of the M3 models with 8GB of RAM. This model of course comes with Apple's signature Liquid Retina XDR display on its 14.2-inch screen, and it's ready for Apple Intelligence.

Read more
Best iPad deals: Save on iPad Air, iPad Pro, iPad Mini
iPad Pro 2020 Screen.

For years the Apple iPad has been setting the standard for the best tablets, and despite its sometimes premium nature you can generally find some great iPad deals among the best tablet deals. That’s certainly the case right now, with many of the best Apple deals out there including iPad deals. We’ve rounded up all of the best iPad deals worth shopping today, and reading onward you’ll find discounts on everything from budget iPads to recent releases. You’ll also find some savings on iPad accessories. If you’d like to sort through the competition as well, be sure to check out today’s Samsung tablet deals, Amazon Fire tablet deals, and Surface Laptop and Surface Pro deals.
Apple iPad 10.2 (9th Gen) (64GB ) -- $268 $329 19% off

Apple's A13 Bionic chip is no M1 or M2, but it still offers 64-bit architecture and neural engine support for excellent performance. In other words, this 10.2-inch iPad is incredible value. It has a 10.2-inch Retina display, 64GB of storage, supports Touch ID and Apple Pencil (1st Gen), and it's size, plus all-day battery life make it an excellent choice for anyone with an on-the-go lifestyle.

Read more