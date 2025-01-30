The Mac mini with Apple M2 Pro is on sale for under $1,000

Not every desktop computer needs to be a hulking tower you resent looking at every day. As a matter of fact, one of our favorite desktop machines is about as big as an iPad. We’re talking, of course, about the Apple Mac mini (M2 Pro), a portable and powerful desktop that just so happens to be on sale today:

Right now, when you purchase the Mac mini (M2 Pro) at Best Buy, you’ll only pay $900 for the base configuration of this macOS machine. We tested this model back in 2023, and reviewer Luke Larsen said: “The M2 Pro helps the Mac mini redefine compact computers.”

Why you should buy the Mac mini (M2 Pro)

Whether you’re in need of a strong PC for graphic design applications, video editing, or a host of other creative endeavors (with some web browsing thrown in), the Mac mini (M2 Pro) delivers power and performance you can rely on. Apple’s M2 Pro chip pulls double duty as the CPU and GPU, and based on the benchmarks we saw, you’ll be hard-pressed to see this hardware chugging along at a snail’s pace. Not to mention the beautiful visuals the M2 Pro is capable of rendering.

The base configuration of the Mac mini (M2 Pro) comes with 16GB of RAM (which can be upgraded down the line) and 512GB of storage. Should you find yourself needing more bytes, you can always invest in one of the best SSD deals of the week. We also noted extremely quiet and cool operation from our test unit and applauded Apple for loading the mini up with tons of Thunderbolt 4/USB-C ports.

Today’s your chance to own the Apple Mac mini (M2 Pro) for as little as $900 when you purchase through Best Buy. We also recommend checking out our lists of the best Apple deals, Mac mini deals, and Best Buy deals for even more discounts on top tech!