Amazon has slashed the price of the MacBook Pro M4 by $250

Amazon is often the home of great Apple deals, and that continues to be the case today. Right now, you can buy the latest Apple MacBook Pro with M4 Pro chip for $250 off. That means instead of paying $2,499, you pay $2,249. That’s not quite the lowest price it’s ever been, but it’s not far off — the MacBook Pro with M4 has only ever dropping to $2,199 at its lowest. For the most part, $2,249 is a sweet deal and one of the better laptop deals around. If you’re keen to learn more, read on and we’ll take you through all it has to offer.

Why you should buy the Apple MacBook Pro with M4 Pro

The latest MacBook Pro tops our look at the best MacBooks for so many fantastic reasons. It’s a true powerhouse of a machine while still looking super elegant and stylish. In our MacBook Pro review, we described it as “the best gets even better.” It offers “record-breaking performance,” with the M4 Pro chip proving to be exceptionally powerful for all kinds of tasks. It also has a best-in-class keyboard and trackpad, which adds to the experience.

Apple is one of the best laptop brands around for anyone happy to use macOS, with it often featuring highly in our look at the best laptops. This model has the M4 Pro with 14-core CPU and 20-core GPU, but it also has 24GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage, which is all great to see. A little more storage space would be good, but you can always tag on one of the best external hard drives if you need more.

Its 16-inch Liquid Retina XDR display may not be an OLED one, but it looks beautiful, with 1,600 nits peak brightness, up to 1,000 nits of sustained brightness, and 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio. All that power could have caused havoc for the battery life, but that’s not the case here: all-day battery life of up to 24 hours. It even has a 12MP Center Stage webcam, which is a rarity, ably backed up by three studio-quality mics and six speakers with Spatial Audio and Dolby Atmos support.

The laptop to beat right now, the Apple MacBook Pro with M4 Pro usually sells for $2,499. Amazon is currently selling it for $2,249, so you save $250 off the usual price. Take a look for yourself through the button below.

