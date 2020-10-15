AirPods Pro on your shopping list? Now is the time to buy them

Amazon Prime Day is over, and so are a lot of the biggest deals. But there are still a lot of deals to choose from if you’re looking to snag a bargain. One of the biggest bargains we’ve come across are for Apple’s AirPods Pro. We saw them drop to their lowest ever price on Prime Day, and it hasn’t dropped since. As a result, if you act quickly, you can still grab them at this best ever price.

Apple’s iconic earbuds are the true wireless headphones to buy if you want to complement your iPhone with some truly seamless tech. The AirPods Pro differ from the standard AirPods by adding a silicon tip to the buds (removing the old EarPods style the AirPods were saddled with) and the new addition of active noise cancelation (ANC). ANC can be used in two ways — either to shut out all noise outside of your buds, or to let in the surrounding noise, which means you can hear the bicycle bell behind you while you have your buds in.

The sound is exceptional, but the battery does suffer a little when compared to other true wireless buds on the market. You’ll get between 4.5 and 5 hours of listening time per charge, but the wireless charging case comes with an extra 24 hours of charge, which does go some way to removing battery anxiety. Siri is always available, and can be used to pause music or call contacts. Best of all, you don’t need an iPhone to take advantage of the AirPods Pro’s advanced features, and they will work with Android phones as well.

Is this worth picking up now? Absolutely. Apple’s AirPods Pro are a style statement for many, and the chance to pick some up for their lowest ever price is going to be a no brainer. But be quick to jump on this sale now, because stock is flying out fast and shipping dates are being pushed back as a result, so grab them fast if you want them in your hands before the holidays.

After some cheaper true wireless earbuds? There are plenty of other AirPods deals happening now.

