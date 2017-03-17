Up your online privacy with a lifetime subscription to VPN Unlimited for just $39

A virtual private network is a must-have for anyone who is serious about online privacy. By encrypting your traffic and routing it through private servers, a VPN keeps prying eyes off of your sensitive information and hides your IP address from tracking websites, advertisers, and nosy internet service providers. Monthly subscription fees for these services can be a turn off, but if you’ve been considering a VPN service, you can currently get a lifetime subscription to VPN Unlimited from the DT Shop for a one-time payment of $39.

VPN Unlimited works on iOS, Android, and Windows mobile devices, along with Mac, Windows, and Linux operating systems, for compatibility across virtually all of your devices. This is particularly useful if you are on the go a lot and frequently use shared or public Wi-Fi networks, as the VPN will completely encrypt your connection and re-route your traffic through secure servers.

Along with enhanced privacy and online security, VPN Unlimited gives you limitless bandwidth – no caps on your traffic, including for data-heavy applications like peer-to-peer services – and fast speeds via 1,000-plus high-speed servers. These servers are spread across over 50 locations in various countries throughout Asia, Africa, Europe, North America, and South America.

A monthly VPN Unlimited subscription normally costs around $18 per month, so $39 for a lifetime subscription is a great deal if you want to protect your privacy without the hassle and cost of recurring monthly fees. If you’re not sure that you need lifetime access, then a three-year VPN Unlimited subscription is available for only $19 as well.

