If you’re planning to take advantage of this year’s Kindle Black Friday deals to buy one of Amazon’s e-book readers, or if you already own one, it’s highly recommended that you take up the retailer’s offer for Kindle Unlimited. A three-month subscription to the service, a must-have for owners of any Kindle model, is currently available for just $1, compared to the original price of $10 per month. That’s $29 in savings, but you need to hurry because we’re not sure when Amazon will pull the plug on this deal.

Why you should sign up for Kindle Unlimited

Amazon’s Kindle Unlimited is a book-borrowing service that was launched in 2014. Members have access to millions of titles, including e-books, comic books, audiobooks, and magazines. You can “borrow” up to 10 books at a time, which you can download directly to your device. There are no due dates, but you’ll have to return a book before you can borrow another once you’ve reached the limit. You can also listen to audiobooks, but you’ll need to have the Audible app to listen to them. The books offered under Kindle Unlimited span every imaginable genre, but the service is focused on promoting self-published, indie authors that will help you step out of your usual reading circles.

Kindle Unlimited is optimized to work with Amazon’s Kindle devices, which come in different models and prices. However, you actually don’t need one to access the service. The Kindle reading app may be downloaded on smartphones and tablets running on iOS or Android, and on computers powered by Windows or Mac. The Kindle Oasis is highly recommended as the top option in our best e-book readers though, so you might want to check that out.

Shoppers who are thinking about getting a Kindle from Amazon’s Black Friday deals, as well as current owners of the e-book reader, shouldn’t ignore the heavily discounted price for Kindle Unlimited. You’ll only have to pay $1 for a three-month subscription instead of $10 per month, for total savings of $29. There’s no information on when this offer will end, so if you don’t want to miss out, we suggest that you sign up for Kindle Unlimited right now.

