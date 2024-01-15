 Skip to main content
Don’t miss your chance to get this Samsung tablet for $99

Jennifer Allen
By
The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 on
For those who always want endless entertainment options right at their fingertips, we’ve found one of the best tablet deals out there right now. Head over to Walmart to purchase the the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite for $99. Originally priced at $159, you can now get $60 off this perfectly sized tablet that offers an amazing price as well as awesome features.

Anyone can experience entertainment on-the-go- with this Samsung table deal that was created for multiple users so everyone in your family can play the newest games or watch their favorite television shows. Its slim design makes it easy to travel with, so you can take it on your next vacation, on a day trip to the beach or to a relative’s house to keep your kids occupied. Let’s see what else this reasonably priced tablet has to offer.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite

You won’t see the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite among the best Android tablets but that isn’t to say it’s not a worthy option for those on a budget. For the price, you get a highly portable 8.7-inch tablet with a sturdy metal frame so that it can handle the occasional knock or drop. It has a simple yet effective resolution of 1340 x 800 and is HD so you can entertain the kids with all their favorite shows or some simple games too. The idea is that the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is designed with entertainment in mind so you can pass it onto a child to entertain them while you focus on whatever you need to get done. 32GB of storage means plenty of room for many apps but you can also extend it via microSD cards.

While the performance isn’t exceptional, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite comes with Android 11 preinstalled which is sufficient for many simple tasks. It also works across all your Galaxy devices so you can use its dynamic interface to treat all your devices as one, providing you have other Samsung devices at home. A long-lasting battery life of up to 10 hours will keep you ticking along nicely, including on the longest of trips. Charging via USB-C, it won’t take long to get back up to scratch thanks to fast charging support.

Simple yet perfect for watching videos, reading books, or playing some older games, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is normally priced at $159. Right now, you can buy it from Walmart for $99 so you’re saving $60 off the regular price. Check it out now before the deal ends soon. It’s sure to be a hit with the younger members of your family in particular even if it isn’t one of the best tablets.

Jennifer Allen
