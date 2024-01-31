 Skip to main content
Ends tonight: Get 3 months of Mint Mobile for just $15

Noah McGraw
Do you ever get the feeling that you’re paying too much for your cell phone plan? If you’ve had the same carrier for years now, maybe it’s time to switch it up. Hunting for a better deal is a great way to save money in the long run, and there are fantastic cell phone plan deals that can save you a nice chunk of change in the short term too. Mint Mobile has an offer today that gets you three full months of their service for just $45 total—just $15 per month. Keep reading for all the info you need, or head over to Mint’s site and sign up. The deal ends today!

Why you should sign up for Mint Mobile with this deal

The best part about this deal is that it applies to every plan they have. That’s right, no matter what data plan you opt for, your first three months will be $15 each. That means you can sign up for a small plan, just 5GB, and pay the usual rate, $15 per month. Or, if you’re a thrifty shopper in it for the deals, you can sign up for the full unlimited plan, which is normally $30 per month, and still pay just $15 per month for three months. There are also 15GB and 20GB plans in between, and they’re also—you guessed it—$15 per month for three months.

The payment comes in the form of a one-time fee of $45 for signing up. By itself that’s a pretty great rate, but now you’ve just paid off the next three months of your bill and you won’t have to think about it until the end of April. It’s easy to swap your current phone over, with instant plan activation via an eSIM card, or a physical SIM card mailed to you if you prefer. All Mint Mobile plans include great perks like Wi-Fi calling, free calls to Canada and Mexico, and mobile hotspots.

If it’s time for a new cell phone plan, consider this offer from Mint Mobile. You can get three months of the service for $45 total, just $15 per month, if you sign up today. You’ll need to hurry though, the offer ends at midnight.

