Lucas Coll
IPVanish

If you scored a new smartphone, tablet, laptop, or other internet-connected device from Amazon during Prime Day earlier this week (or from one of the many other competing sales going on around that time), then you might want to consider protecting your tech with a good virtual private network like IPVanish. IPVanish has extended its Prime Day week sale through the weekend, too, making now a great time to sign up for our of our favorite VPN services and save some cash.

The internet is more than just something we access on our computers and smartphones today: virtually everything including watches, TVs, and even home appliances are becoming increasingly Wi-Fi connected, introducing new complexities – and vulnerabilities – that didn’t exist before. Internet privacy and security are hardly new concerns, however, and a good virtual private network like IPVanish is the easiest and surest way to keep you and your family safe from online threats.

IPVanish is one of the best VPN services for Apple iPhones, but it’s a great all-around virtual private network for Windows, Android, iOS/MacOS, and even Amazon Fire devices, including the Fire TV Stick – IPVanish is actually the first VPN provider capable of this. How a VPN works is pretty simple: First, it encrypts your whole connection from start (the device you’re using to access the internet) to finish (the end-point of your connection, such as whatever website or service you’re using at the moment). This leaves no unencrypted “loose ends” that prying eyes could exploit to capture data.

Secondly, IPVanish routes your connection through one if its 1,300+ high-speed servers. This creates a buffer between you and your online destination, as you’ll be connecting to websites and internet services through the VPN rather than directly. This both protects your device from anything malicious waiting on the other end and masks your IP address, as whatever you’re connected to will see only the IP of one of the IPVanish servers which are spread across more than 75 countries.

Following this week’s Prime Day sales, IPVanish has extended its ongoing sale through the weekend that lets you score a year of VPN service (normally $144) for just $54. Your IPVanish subscription gets you access to remote VPN servers as well as unlimited bandwidth (including peer-to-peer services), unlimited server switching, up to 10 simultaneous connections on multiple devices, and zero server-end IP logging.

