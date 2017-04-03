‘Batman: Arkham VR’ expands to HTC Vive, Oculus Rift later this month

Why it matters to you Batman: Arkham VR won't be a PlayStation VR exclusive much longer, as the game is heading to two new platforms.

You either die on PlayStation VR, or you live long enough to see your game come to other platforms. Luckily for prospective Batman: Arkham VR fans, they won’t have to wait much longer. The previously PlayStation VR-exclusive title is coming to the Oculus Rift and HTC Vive later this month.

“Sir, you’re here. We have a situation. I’ll explain downstairs. Ah, you were looking for this, I imagine,” says Alfred Pennyworth as he hands Bruce Wayne a key in the game’s new trailer. We see a player holding a touch-sensitive Vive controller, allowing him to grip the key in a manner that was impossible with the PlayStation Move’s simpler design.

Batman: Arkham VR‘s controls appear to be otherwise similar on the Vive and Rift as it was on PlayStation VR. Flicking your wrist allows Batman to throw a gadget, and moving in the VR headset lets you see Rocksteady’s gorgeous Gotham City in all its glory.

Both the Vive and Rift versions of Batman: Arkham VR will also support traditional controllers, including the PlayStation 4 Xbox One controllers, as well as the Steam controller.

Batman: Arkham VR originally launched alongside the PlayStation VR, offering a first-person adventure that, while filled with atmosphere and some cool Batman puzzles, was remarkably short on content for a full-priced game. The game can be finished in just an hour, so you might want to also rent The Dark Knight or Batman Returns to kill time for the rest of the day. Still, it’s worth checking out for those interested in Rocksteady’s take on the universe, and features some important narrative moments not seen in the third-person games.

Batman: Arkham VR comes to Oculus Rift and HTC Vive on April 25. The game is currently available digitally on PlayStation 4 for just $20.